There are about 100,000 bungalows in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The crescent-shaped Bungalow Belt along the outskirts of the city is where you will find the majority of this residential style. Lining the streets in these neighborhoods are one-and-a-half-story brick bungalows constructed between 1910 and 1940 for the growing middle class. It represents nearly one-third of Chicago’s single-family housing stock. Famously longer than they are wide, these homes were designed to fit the city’s narrow lots and featured different facade shapes: flat, square, polygonal, or curved. A century later, bungalows have stood the test of time and are now home to a whole new generation of Chicagoans.

Sauganash was the vision of developers Koester and Zander who built almost exclusively single-family homes in distinct styles between 1926 and 1950. This 1929 bungalow is the former residence of the late artist Ed Paschke. Even without that provenance, the six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is still pretty interesting. In the front room is a custom-designed Calco Mayan tiled fireplace by early American Arts and Crafts artist Ernest A. Batchelder. The home has received updates over the years, including some rehab work by local architect Michael Durrett in 2013 and a fully finished basement with two bedrooms, full bathroom, and kitchen completed two years later.

The Beverly-Morgan Park area almost feels like a suburb right in the middle of the city with its charming old homes set along winding streets full of massive trees and hilly topography. Located in the heart of it all is this gorgeous 1924 sunshine-filled bungalow full of character and charm, especially in the living and dining rooms. Lots of potential in making the attic a livable space as well as giving the basement a new lease on life. The seller is now offering a $5,000 credit for closing costs of upgrades.

I’ve always found it fascinating when you see a lone bungalow on a block full of other building types. Such is the case with this five-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Avondale near Elston Avenue. The interior has preserved millwork and built-ins, but the home has also been updated, which includes a finished basement with a family room and guest room. Because it’s located on an oversized lot, the bungalow comes with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex coach house, perfect to use for either multi-generational families or supplemental income.

This 1927 classic Chicago-style yellow-brick bungalow in Dunning is an ideal choice if you’re looking for a mix of old and new. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has been thoroughly updated with the latest HGTV style, including a remodeled white kitchen and newly finished basement — both perfect for entertaining. Plus there is additional living space on the first floor with a potential fourth bedroom or office and an enclosed, temperature-controlled back porch.

Portage Park’s beginnings go back to the Northwest Plank Road, now Milwaukee Avenue, and the establishment of the Town of Jefferson in 1850. The extension of the streetcar line through the neighborhood in 1894 led to both commercial and residential development, especially bungalows — a housing style that defines the area to such a degree there is even a historic district. This bungalow dates from 1923, a peak building year for Portage Park. The upper floor has been renovated with a master suite and balcony. The previous owners opened up and modernized the original staircase to connect all three levels.