You might think living in a big city is going to cost you a pretty penny — but big doesn’t always mean expensive. A city like Chicago will always have plenty of million-dollar properties, yet there are still affordable options out there. Back in May, we shared a list of Chicago homes under $300,000. Six months later, the Chicago housing market is still heating up and prices continue to grow — so let’s take a look at some listings that aren’t so costly. Buying a condo is a major purchase for a lot of people. You might not be able to buy a place with all the bells and whistles or in the absolutely perfect location, but some parts of the city still sell for less than $100,000.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

In the historic Beverly-Morgan Park neighborhood is the Longwood Towers Condominiums, a gated double-courtyard Tudor Revival design originally built in 1929. It’s located on the southern end of meandering Longwood Drive, one of the city’s most picturesque streets due to its natural ridgeline. Inside the stucco, brick and stone-accented building is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit currently for sale at a little less than $80,000. The condo is a block away from the Morgan Park Metra train station while also a short distance from Western Avenue, 95th Street, and the Evergreen Plaza shopping areas.

Who knew you could live in Promontory Apartments, Mies van der Rohe’s first residential high-rise in Chicago, for just $83,500 (not including HOA monthly fees)? Constructed between 1946 and 1949, it’s believed to be the first building of its kind in the world to exhibit an exposed structural concrete skeleton frame. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op unit has a lot of its original details, including the galley kitchen and bathrooms. This particular apartment might face west, but you can still take in the amazing lake views from the building’s rooftop solarium. The monthly assessment covers all building amenities as well as water, heat, electricity, wifi, cable, and property taxes. Plus it’s just steps away from the lakefront and Promontory Point, Jackson Park, and the University of Chicago.

1409 W Farwell Ave APT J1, Chicago, $90,000

Who wouldn’t love to live in this cute and charming one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Rogers Park? And for just $90,0000. Located in a beautifully landscaped courtyard building, this vintage walkup comes with a lot of potential. It has an in-unit laundry hookup and dishwasher, plus extra storage in the basement. You’d be close to public transportation, the lake, and all the diversity the neighborhood has to offer in terms of food, arts, and culture.

Just a couple blocks away from Lake Michigan you’ll find this 1927 U-shaped courtyard apartment building in South Shore. The sun-filled, vintage two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is on the market for $73,000. Charming details include the hardwood floors and arched doorways, along with the subway tiles in the original bathroom. The condo is walking distance from public transportation and the lake, plus the South Shore Cultural Center that includes a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, beach, and park.

Uptown’s Marine Drive Apartments is a 1939 Art Moderne design with motifs of the time period like multi-colored brickwork, glass block, and terrazzo floors. The architects Oman & Lilienthal, who also served as developers, were best known for a number of luxury rental and cooperative residential buildings throughout the city. Upon its completion, Samuel Lilienthal and his wife moved into one of the units; Samuel Oman’s widow later lived here, too. The structure has a series of projecting arms to take in views of Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park. There is also an Art Deco black and glass block fountain in the courtyard. It’s proof that living right on the lakefront in a cool old building doesn’t have to cost you a bundle.