Who doesn’t love to sit by the fire, especially during the bitterly cold months of January and February? When you have a home with a fireplace, it is usually the main focal point of the room. They can be decorative or functional but this age-old symbol of warmth and togetherness is a special spot for homeowners, whether it’s to strike up a conversation with visiting friends or a solitary place to snuggle up with a good book. Fireplaces always have a presence, helping to establish the character of a room. The following properties all have memorable fireplaces, from a beautifully historic inglenook in Austin to an intricately carved marble mantelpiece in Peterson Park.

This 1880s six-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Romanesque Revival home in the Gold Coast sold almost six years ago and has gotten a bit of a freshening up on the outside with improved landscaping in the fenced side yard and brand new trees. But it’s the inside that’s truly amazing. With all the vintage details — like the mosaic floor and beautiful woodwork — this 6,300-square-foot mansion is a perfect project for anyone looking to restore a historic single-family residence to its former grandeur. The attic space is a blank canvas, plus there appears to be a fireplace in nearly every room. What’s not to love?

There are many reasons to admire this elaborate terra cotta home designed in 1928 by brother architects Joseph H. and David S. Klafter in Peterson Park. Not only is the exterior absolutely beautiful, but its backyard overlooks Legion Park and the North Shore Channel. Imagine sitting and relaxing on one of the two decks with that kind of scenery. There is an elaborately carved marble fireplace in the living room as well as two kitchens, including one in the basement with a bar. But the really cool part is the circular room in the tower, which could be used as a bedroom, office, or art studio.

A perfect blend of vintage and modern, this 1897 Buena Park row house has a number of stylish details inside its nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. There are cast iron wood-burning fireplaces set against exposed brick walls in both the living room and upstairs bedroom. A beautiful stained glass window helps bring in light from the entry hallway into the combo living/dining room, brightening up the space. It helps preserve the historic character of the building, but doesn’t compromise by taking down the walls for a trendy open concept floor plan. Plus a massive pier mirror helps make the space look bigger.

Located in historic Austin, just two blocks from the Oak Park border, this 1905 Victorian priced at $330,000 is in original condition. Most of the interior remains untouched, including the woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, butler’s pantry, and a completely intact inglenook. What’s an inglenook? Sometimes known as a chimney corner, it’s a seating area where benches are placed on opposite sides of the hearth. But there are modern updates in the kitchen and bathrooms, while more renovations can be done in the unfinished basement and giant attic space.

This charming craftsman originally constructed in 1905 is in the Irving Park neighborhood. There are so many things I adore here, especially the picturesque brick fireplace with stained glass windows. The archways between the expansive living room and dining room open up the space, but they don’t deter from the historic charm of the home. Notice the dining room built-in, multiple sunrooms, and a finished attic space with clerestory windows. Outside is a beautiful deck that overlooks a pond and perennial garden of the oversized lot. It’s like an oasis in the middle of the city.