When it comes to real estate, you might not immediately think of books. Agents and home stagers often adopt a minimalist approach when selling a home by depersonalizing and decluttering the current owner’s book displays before photographing and showing it. Even if you’re not a bookworm or bibliophile, who doesn’t love the idea of a cozy reading nook? Or some unique built-ins? Well-curated book displays have even become a thing on social media platforms such as Pinterest and Instagram. Beyond the aesthetic appeal and the inspiration that beautifully arranged bookshelves provide for home decor, it’s also important to find a home with functional and flexible layouts. For book lovers, historic residences are often the best choice for creating the right kind of ambiance as they feature quiet corners and individual rooms that help make perfect reading spaces. Whether a property has a dedicated library space designed to accommodate and showcase an owner’s extensive book collection, or a specialized reading area within a larger room, these five Chicago properties are literary havens.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

This 1890s Victorian in East Lincoln Park is truly a dream house for book lovers. Spanning 2,860 square feet across four levels, the four-bedroom residence features built-in bookshelves throughout the entire interior space, including the finished attic. In addition to the impressive book displays (even in front of the bed), I particularly love the blue tile in one of the two full bathrooms, as well as the original millwork and stained glass windows. While the property may require some TLC (it hasn’t been on the market in almost 30 years) — especially if you want to make something out of that rooftop terrace and unfinished basement — there is so much to appreciate here.

In Chicago’s Hyde Park, near the University of Chicago campus, there is a 1910 Arts & Crafts-style home that features multiple rooms filled with books. But what truly stands out is the large library on the finished lower level. This 3,000-square-foot residence, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, was designed by local architect Thomas McCall, known for creating several Prairie School apartment buildings in Evanston, including the Greenwood. What more can I say about this stunning design? The craftsmanship is exquisite: beautiful woodwork, pocket doors, art glass, and built-ins. There’s also a sauna if you need yet another way to relax.

This unique two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft with a private balcony is located within the former First German Baptist Church in West Town, originally constructed in 1888 and transformed into residences more than 25 years ago. Now known as Sanctuary on Superior, the developer preserved vintage elements to create some spectacular interior spaces, including the exposed brick walls and large stained glass window (I am assuming the $611 monthly HOA fees cover its maintenance?). The 1,600-square-foot unit, which last sold in 2012, features dramatic ceiling heights, hardwood flooring, and — of course — custom-built bookshelves.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the 18-unit Anchor Lofts is located in the desirable River North neighborhood. Two units were combined to create over 4,300 square feet of living space, resulting in a sprawling layout that includes two kitchens and a library area. The property has all the historic character one would expect from an industrial building, featuring exposed brick walls, columns, large windows, and original timber beams. The HOA fees are nearly $1,700 per month, and the condo has been on and off the market since last summer; a contingency fell through last month and its asking price has been recently reduced.

Similar to our first listing, this 3,020-square-foot, three-bedroom condo in the Carlyle has numerous book displays, beginning with a frosted glass divider between the entryway and den/library. There are more built-ins in the dining room and office. The highlight of this property is its location: not only do the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room offer stunning views, but the 20-foot terrace overlooks Lake Michigan, Oak Street Beach, and the annual Air & Water Show. The full amenity building features a party room, an indoor lap pool, exercise facility, sundeck, on-site parking with valet, and 24-hour door security, which are covered by high HOA fees ($3,619 per month).