If you are comfortable sharing one or more attached walls with your next-door neighbors, there are some amazing properties available. There are numerous examples of row houses that stretch across entire blocks and streets in various neighborhoods around the city. I’m sure you’ve seen them in places such as Lincoln Park, Old Town, Bronzeville, Pullman, and the Gold Coast. While not appealing to every city dweller, this type of building has always been popular in urban areas, mainly due its density and efficiency. Two of the listings below, located in the Jackson Boulevard Historic District, have an interesting backstory. According to Chicago realtor Tod Pratt, the row homes, which have been divided into two separate parcels, were owned by the same family for over 50 years. Now they have officially entered the real estate market, along with some other great examples of row houses that are worth checking out.

This exceptional brick row house is located on a prominent corner in the Wrightwood Neighbors area of Lincoln Park. It recently underwent a tasteful renovation in 2020, including new windows, a roof, mechanical systems, garage/studio space, and landscaping in the courtyard. Mansard roofs, like this one, were adapted for use in 19th-century townhouses because they provided an upper floor behind the steep roofline. A special feature of the interior is a two-story living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a loft space above.

The 1500 block of Jackson Boulevard is like stepping back in time, a 19th century remnant of Chicago’s once fashionable Near West Side. This 1885 single-family townhouse includes a garden-level studio apartment, ideal for generating additional rental income. Not only does the property offer historic charm spread over three levels and a beautiful backyard, but it is also within walking distance of Whitney Young High School, Skinner Park, the United Center, and the bustling West Loop/Fulton Market neighborhood.

Right next door at 1500-02 W. Jackson, there are two row houses currently divided into eight income-producing units. Looking at the beautiful brick exterior, what stands out to me is the unusual rounded but squared bay at the corner. The landmarked property is eligible for the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit program. While this presents a perfect opportunity to convert the building into two single-family residences, a new owner can also choose to maintain the current arrangement with long-term tenants in place.

Located in the Bronzeville/Grand Boulevard area is a historic graystone that has recently undergone a stylish makeover with all the bells and whistles. The 4,000-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms spread over three levels, along with a finished basement and side lot. The lower level of the home, which now features a wet bar and additional laundry room, could be possibly converted into a rental unit to produce extra income.

Tucked behind the towering high-rises of the Gold Coast, you’ll find blocks filled with historic row houses such as this one. The 3,775-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence retains much of its original charm. You will find no open floor plan here, as the home comes with actual rooms and hallways — and lots of colorful wallpaper. The rear patio is like a hidden garden, an oasis in the midst of this densely populated neighborhood. After being on the market for less than two weeks, it is not surprising this wonderful property is already contingent.