While Oak Park is known for its beautiful historic single-family homes, the nearby suburb is also full of multi-unit residential properties. You can a variety of styles here from contemporary glass towers to some of the finest old apartment buildings in Chicagoland. At the end of the Green Line with close proximity to the city, Oak Park has a lot to offer whether you’re looking for good schools or a commuter suburb with some urbanism and walkability. Plus, we can’t forget its world-famous architecture. Not all of us can afford to buy a Frank Lloyd Wright house, but there are still plenty of economical options out there for those who are interested in becoming a resident of Oak Park.

Architect Frederick Schock is best known for designing a number of landmarked homes across the border in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, including his own sprawling Queen Anne at 5804 W. Midway Park. At the end of his career he also worked in Oak Park where developer E.A. Cummings commissioned Schock to create this red-brick and white terra cotta building in 1911-12. Inside the three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, you’ll find gorgeous details like original woodwork, vintage-tiled gas fireplace, hidden pocket doors, and art glass windows. Plus there’s an attached sunroom and a beautiful dining room with coffered ceiling and built-in cabinet. They don’t make apartments like this one anymore.

Over the last decade there has been a building boom in Oak Park with lots of new construction taking place all over town. Located just down the street from Oak Park’s number one tourist attraction (the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio), the Residences at Maple Place is a five-story, 10-unit building constructed in 2017. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with southwestern exposure was originally the developers’ model unit and has a lot going for it. For a newer building, the balcony is spacious and private. It has a nice-sized laundry room plus lots of extra space with multiple walk-in closets and a private storage room. Street parking can be a hassle in Oak Park, so it’s a huge bonus this condo comes with two deeded parking spaces in the heated garage.

This 1929 six-flat is conveniently located close to everything the town has to offer. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is walking distance to Oak Park’s commercial area and public transportation. Did I mention the train tracks are right outside your door? Maybe the noise factor might be a problem, but look beyond its ornate yellow brick facade because the interior is full of beautiful period elements, from arched doorways in the dining room to a playful pink-tiled bathroom. I also adore the cove moldings throughout the space. While the galley kitchen might not be for everyone, I think it’s practical for people who like to cook. The $401 monthly HOA fees seem reasonable, considering it covers heat, water, and overall maintenance.

Known as Victoria Manor, this well maintained vintage greystone is located right next to the Austin ‘L’ stop off the Green Line. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has period details like beautiful woodwork and transom doors — but there have been some updates. The last owners bought the unit in 2018, so the kitchen got a makeover with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a new dishwasher. Right outside is an ample-sized balcony that overlooks a fenced green space in the back. Plus it’s pretty affordable at $185,000.

Constructed just five years ago, District House is a LEED-certified contemporary mid-rise at Euclid and Lake. This top floor corner unit has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, plus a number of upgrades like an enclosed gas fireplace, built-in Closet Works cabinetry, and motorized gray woven shades (an essential, considering its southwestern exposure). There are nine-to-ten-foot-high ceilings throughout the open-concept space, even in the hallways and bathrooms. The condo comes with its own private garden/terrace on the green roof where you can take in the views of surrounding Oak Park and the distant Chicago skyline. Downstairs is Fairgrounds Coffee, which might become a problem if you have a caffeine addiction like me.