One of my biggest pet peeves is hearing people say at the beginning of August, “I can’t believe summer is almost over!” There is no other city in the country quite like Chicago with its publicly accessible lakefront in the summertime. Although we have a reputation for long, harsh winters (which are becoming milder, in my opinion), you can still find people hitting the trails and hanging out in parks on Lake Michigan throughout most of the year — but especially in summer. If you have always wanted to live close to the water and beach, there are some great properties on the market now. For instance, right now there’s a unit in a high-rise building that is hardly ever on the market. What makes this particular property so special is that it’s the closest you can get to beachside living in the city. According to Chicago Bauhaus and Beyond, the building’s midcentury modern design “was extremely futuristic for its time, with wide horizontal fins dividing a nearly all-glass facade.” Let’s head over to the beach and explore the different options available at various price points in Chicago and its suburbs.

Not even half a mile from Lake Michigan and Kathy Osterman Beach lies the historic Manor House, designed by architect J.E.O. Pridmore in 1908, in the Edgewater neighborhood. This top-floor duplex includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, and $626 in monthly HOA fees. What truly sets this building apart from others is its stunning ivy-covered exterior and courtyard with a fountain. At the beginning of August, the asking price was reduced by $10,000, less than a week after its initial listing. Additionally, there is a deeded parking garage with two spaces across the alley available for purchase.

Staying in the Edgewater area because a rarely available two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Irwin G. Frederick’s Beach Point Tower is on the market. The building is one of only two with direct access to Hollywood/Osterman Beach. Situated next to the water, it makes sense that the Lakefront trail head starts (or ends) right here. This almost-1,700-square-foot unit has a kitchen that opens to the rest of the space (as well as those scenic views). The $1,001 monthly HOA fees cover an on-site manager and sundeck, plus internet/cable, heat, water, gas, and air conditioning.

Already contingent only a week after being listed, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in vintage Sheridan Shores is located just around the corner from Loyola Park, with its beach, athletic fields, and walking trails. Plus, the property is conveniently located near the Metra and CTA (Red Line and 147 bus). I really like the exposed brick walls inside this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. According to a housing market overview on Zillow, the condo’s asking price, though low, is typical for the average home value in the Rogers Park area. The $298 monthly HOA is also reasonable.

You can’t get any closer to Lake Michigan’s beachfront than this 1960s midcentury modern design in No Man’s Land in suburban Wilmette. The 82-unit condo building, located right across the street from Plaza del Lago, comes with its own private beach, swimming pool, 24-hour valet parking, and has recently undergone millions of dollars in renovations, including new windows. With 1,146 square feet of living space, this specific unit has one bedroom, one and a half bathrooms, a laundry area, and a large covered balcony with water views.

Architects Benjamin Marshall and Charles Fox were renowned for their high-end hotels and apartment buildings designed specifically for the affluent society, like this neoclassical structure built in 1912. It is located adjacent to the pedestrian underpass at Division and Lake Shore Drive, connecting to Oak Street Beach. There is a unique 3,000-square-foot maisonette with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms currently for sale, offering the feel of a single-family residence. It even has its own private entrance on Stone Street. Being in the Gold Coast, it’s not surprising that the property is listed for over $1 million and comes with high assessments (almost $4,000 per month).