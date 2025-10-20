Whether commuting to work or not, many residents living in a big city prefer to have a bus or train service as close to their homes as possible. In urban settings, trains and buses are often the most efficient ways to get around the metropolitan area. The following five properties offer just such convenience, with a bus and/or train stop located right outside their doors. Transit-friendly condos are currently available in city neighborhoods such as Old Town, Sheridan Park, and the South Loop, but also in commuter suburbs like Oak Park and Evanston, which have appealing and reasonably priced options. And in terms of interesting architecture, two of these properties are excellent examples of adaptive reuse — one was formerly a church, and the other a car dealership. Whether you are using the CTA or Metra, these five condos provide convenient access to multiple transit options in their immediate vicinity.

Located in a vintage 1880s apartment building in Chicago’s Old Town, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has an open-concept layout spanning 1,300 square feet, with exposed brick walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and numerous updates. From the condo’s large bay window, there is a view of the elevated train tracks right across the street. The Sedgwick CTA station is less than 500 feet from the building’s entrance. In addition to in-unit laundry and deeded garage parking, the property offers a shared back deck and reasonable monthly HOAs of $357.

Just north of Graceland Cemetery in Chicago’s Sheridan Park is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo featuring a vintage layout, including a spacious foyer and rooms, located in a 1906 brick three-story building. The property last sold exactly 10 years ago for $265,000, which may explain why it has been listed for over a month with a reduced asking price. The 1,390-square-foot interior has great details, such as vintage built-ins, beautiful woodwork, and a large galley kitchen. There are three outdoor options: a front porch with the original tiled floor, a cozy back deck, and a community rooftop area. The 78 bus stop is right outside the building at the corner, while the Wilson L Red/Purple Line stop is also nearby.

In Oak Park, the Second Presbyterian Church, originally designed by local architect William Drummond in 1906 and vacant for over a decade, was converted into the Mason Lofts in 2003. Each of its four units is set up like a townhouse, featuring 16-foot-high ceilings and numerous skylights. This 1,600-square-foot duplex includes original arched windows and French doors that open onto a Juliet balcony. The upper level has two bedrooms along with two updated full bathrooms. The $525 monthly HOAs cover underground parking, but the 314 Pace bus stop is right outside the building. The Ridgeland Green Line station is about three blocks away.

As we travel from one historic inner-ring suburb to another, let’s check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in a solid precast concrete building originally designed by architects Brininstool & Lynch in 2005. The open-concept, 800-square-foot space with a west-facing inset balcony may be on the smaller side, but it is perfect for commuters, as the Metra/Purple Line stop and Northwestern Shuttle are just steps from the building. Also, the 213 bus stop is right outside the door. The property is only four blocks from the lake.

Located in Chicago’s Motor Row District, the former Cadillac Motor Car Company Building was originally designed by architects Holabird and Roche in 1911. According to the Landmark Designation Report, the structure’s facade has Chicago School-style large windows that allow natural light to illuminate the space used for auto repairs and displays. This 1,080-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath timber loft has the floor-to-ceiling windows mentioned earlier, complete with custom battery-powered blinds to control the western sun. The $570 monthly HOAs cover water, garbage, internet, cable, bike room access, and storage. The number 4 bus stop is situated diagonally across the street, while the Cermak Green Line stop is only a few blocks away.