In the Chicago area, we are used to having cold winters. Although this past one seemed long, it wasn’t as meteorologically harsh as it seemed — at least according to WTTW. It finally feels and looks like spring, with trees in full bloom and birds chirping. That can only mean one thing: It’s finally time for everyone to enjoy the lake. The city of Chicago has famously preserved its lakefront, dedicating 26 miles of public parkland, beaches, and a pedestrian trail “forever open, clear, and free” of buildings. But let’s not forget that residential options do exist close to or even on the water. East Rogers Park is in close proximity to Lake Michigan, with some residential streets leading right to the shoreline. One of our properties for sale is located on such a street and happens to include two kayaks as part of its asking price. So let’s take a look at some lakefront living with listed condos in Rogers Park, Evanston, East Hyde Park, Edgewater, and Streeterville.

In Rogers Park, The Breakers is a highly sought-after property directly on the lakefront that features an expansive 5,000-square-foot lakeside veranda, along with a private beach and a boat room for storage — that’s where those two kayaks I mentioned earlier will come in handy. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, spanning 1,800 square feet, has been fully upgraded and last sold 10 years ago for $250,000. While the property’s value has clearly appreciated, just imagine listening to the sound of waves from the comfort of your own home. It also helps that the unit includes two deeded parking spaces.

Directly across from the Lakefront Trail, Burnham Park, and Promontory Point in East Hyde Park sits the well-preserved Jackson Shore Apartments, a Classical Revival cooperative originally built in 1917 and designed by renowned theater architects Rapp & Rapp. Although the 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom condo was just listed in early May, its asking price has already dropped significantly. The “motivated seller” is also offering “to cover four months of assessments,” which amounts to $5,287 a month. (Remember it’s a cooperative and that price includes a lot!) The unit is on a lower floor so it doesn’t come with amazing water views, but you still can’t beat its location.

I wrote about another unit in the Lake Shore Apartments in Evanston back in early March, but this 1,560-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is definitely a step up. Located in a 1927 Georgian Revival design by architect Roy F. France, this unit has unobstructed Lake Michigan views from its east-facing windows in the living room and dining room. I also really like the living room fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases, the updated kitchen and bathrooms, and the separation between the public and private spaces. The monthly HOAs are high at $1,119, but it includes heat, water, gas, insurance, lawn care, snow removal, and parking.

The Thorndale Beach Condominiums in Chicago’s Edgewater — also known as the “Bob Newhart Building” because it was shown in the opening credits of the actor’s eponymous sitcom — is located right next to Lake Michigan and Kathy Osterman Beach. This particular three-bedroom, two-bathroom corner first-floor unit doesn’t have full water views, only partial ones; its wide balcony instead overlooks Lane Beach Park and Thorndale Avenue Beach to the north of the building. I like the spacious floor plan with its combination living and dining rooms. The one drawback is that the unit doesn’t come with its own dedicated laundry space.

You can’t get any closer to Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago than Lake Point Tower, completed in 1968 and inspired by an early Mies van der Rohe design developed by two of his students, John Heinrich and George Schipporeit. The first residential skyscraper with curving glass walls, the Y-shaped structure sits on a three-story podium that includes a 2.5-acre private park designed by Alfred Caldwell. Located on the 39th floor, this east-facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo spans 1,450 square feet and features an updated open-concept layout and in-unit laundry. Imagine looking down at Navy Pier from your bedroom! The $982 monthly HOAs cover what is described as “resort-style amenities.”