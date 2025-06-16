Earlier this month, it was revealed that there are plans to transform the former St. Cornelius Church on Chicago’s Northwest Side into an indoor pickleball court and clubhouse. It’s only one example of adaptive reuse projects scattered throughout the city. This approach is a great solution as it preserves Chicago’s architectural heritage, promotes sustainability, and can even help revitalize the surrounding neighborhoods. Factories, warehouses, churches, depositories, stores, and even horse stables have been transformed into multi-unit residential buildings for decades. In March, the city broke ground on its first office-to-apartment residential conversion, which is part of the LaSalle Corridor Reimagined project, an ambitious undertaking that hopes to revive the Loop’s Financial District. Let’s take a look at some condos for sale in buildings that have been adapted for reuse.

Common Sense Condominiums at Sheffield and Montana in Lincoln Park, originally built in 1909, was one of the city’s first residential conversions of an industrial building. The structure was named after a novelty company that made plaques, signs, and toys for Cracker Jack. According to the Chicago Tribune, it won an award ”for excellence in rehabilitation, renovation and restoration” in 1980. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom end unit is a duplex timber loft featuring a private primary suite on the upper level. The property comes with $368 monthly HOA fees and a shared rooftop deck. It is within walking distance of Jonquil Park, the Fullerton Brown/Purple/Red Line L stop, and DePaul University.

Around 25 years ago, when Bucktown began to emerge as a trendy place to live, 39 lofts were “erected within the walls of the former Churchill Cabinet Co. building,” according to this Chicago Tribune article. Once a manufacturer of office furniture and game cabinets, the company still exists under a new name that produces pinball machines (yes: those still exist, too). The best part of this stylish duplex two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft is the updated kitchen full of windows that opens to a large patio and green space. The building is located right next to the 606/Bloomingdale Trail and is also an easy walk to the heart of Wicker Park and the Damen Blue Line stop.

Located in the Prairie Avenue District, this 115-unit building with $615 monthly assessments is now known as Bank Note Place. It was originally constructed in 1902 and once served as depository for American Express travelers’ checks. Remember those? The building is a solid concrete fireproof structure, which also means it is quiet (not always a guarantee in loft buildings). The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit retains many vintage details, including terra cotta ceilings and columns, as well as exposed brick walls. The balcony overlooks a private courtyard with a central fountain, tables, and grills.

This multi-level townhome complex in Lincoln Park began its life as horse stables back in the 19th century. With the feel of a single-family home, this three-story residence spans approximately 2,200 square feet and features three potential bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an attached one-car garage. Some of its historic interior details include exposed brickwork, herringbone hardwood floors, and original beams. At the rear of the property, there is a common patio space that offers a nice place to relax, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Anyone remember Goldblatt’s? In 1929, the discount department store chain bought this building from H.C. Struve Company and hired architect Alfred S. Alschuler to transform it into the fourth Goldblatt’s in the city, with a pricey Art Deco-inspired terra cotta facade. In the 1990s, after this Lake View location closed, the upper floors were converted into lofts, including this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with 14-foot-high ceilings and large 12-foot windows. The $443 monthly HOAs cover storage and a shared sundeck. The property is within walking distance of the Paulina Brown Line stop, Whole Foods, and the Southport corridor.