The iconic Frost House in Michigan City, Indiana, is looking for new stewards to carry on the legacy of this architecturally significant design. Currently operating as a short-term vacation rental, the colorful prefabricated aluminum, steel, and glass house was made by the Ohio-based Alside Homes Corporation as a sales model for their company. The firm, which formally referred to it as Model 2340, believed industrial materials were the future of the housing industry. This cool piece of history survived in great condition thanks to the original owners, Robert and Amelia Frost, who resided here for over 50 years. This property was certainly a great investment for its next owners, who purchased the home for $192,000 in mid-2016, and then sold it for $850,000 five years later. The Frost House is the perfect place for anyone looking for a retro aesthetic, either to keep as a rental property or use as a personal weekend home.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Frost House is a 2,431-square-foot, three-bedroom residence designed by Emil Tessin and built in 1964. The intact interior design was done by the notable furniture firm, Knoll, as well as Paul McCobb, who was responsible for the home’s built-ins, such as the glass partitions that separate certain areas of the home. The preserved residence comes fully furnished with the asking price including original furniture that has been appraised at more than $440,000. The outdoor space features a fire pit and heated saltwater pool. According to the property’s real estate listing and Instagram account, there will be scheduled showings on July 12 and 13.

New Buffalo is considered the gateway to Michigan’s Harbor Country. Four years ago, this 1960s midcentury modern three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence underwent a full makeover. Now the nearly 2,500-square-foot home is stylish both inside and out. The lower level walkout, with its own entrance, is perfectly set up to be used as a short-term vacation rental or for hosting guests. Another great feature is the private outdoor space next to the front door. But there are additional outdoor spaces in the backyard, including a beautifully landscaped seating area with a fire pit.

Staying in Michigan, I am excited to share this nearly 2,000-square-foot contemporary residence with a guest house located on just under 10 acres of wooded property. On and off the market over the last year, the home features an open floor plan with two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and a minimalist kitchen. It comes fully furnished, complete with an imported Swedish wood-burning stove. A wall of windows overlooks the patio, swimming pool, and fire pit. Ideal for entertaining family and friends as a weekend getaway, but great for short-term rentals as well.

Not far from the Fox River and the Edith Farnsworth House is this quirky residential property set on over seven acres of land with a creek, walking paths, and several outbuildings —including a chicken coop and barn. The inside of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house looks to be bright and airy, thanks to clerestory windows and a solarium-like enclosure. It is surrounded by trees, so it is completely private.

Located inside Country Club Estates is a sleek design that looks straight out of a 1980s movie. Overlooking the treetops and golf course, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has lots of windows and balconies to take in all the amazing views. Despite the considerable price increase since the property last sold almost six years ago for $415,000, don’t forget this region still sees high home prices with little opportunity for new inventory. Plus, this property comes with lakefront and beach access on Geneva Lake covered by $375 annual HOA fees.