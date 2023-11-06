There is nothing more Chicago than a corner store. New York City has the bodega. The state of Michigan calls it a party store. Elsewhere, people might say convenience store. This type of vernacular architecture, a mixed-used structure with a storefront at the corner, is found in nearly every neighborhood across Chicago. Before cars and strip malls took over, people would walk down the block from their homes to grab basic necessities at these neighborhood fixtures. While not as ubiquitous as they once were, Chicago’s version of the convenience store still exists in some form with many of them now converted into residential units. The following properties for sale are all located in former corner stores (with the exception of one that used to be a bar).

The 2,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Bucktown has the feel of a single-family residence with the living space spread over two levels and a decent-sized side yard. Behind the historic brick exterior is a duplex with a vintage tin ceiling that was freshly rehabbed this past year. It comes with a brand new kitchen and smart technology. That might also explain the high price of $750,000 (it also includes $312 monthly HOA fees). The building is close to Holstein Park and the Blue Line.

In the Lake View/Southport Corridor area is a striking corner building with a stone facade and dominant turret. The open concept two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo comes with a lower-level flex space. It’s partially finished so there is a lot of potential there. The glass blocks bring in light but also create privacy at the same time, which is pretty important when you’re living in a converted storefront. The property is walking distance to all the shopping and restaurants on Southport and Lincoln Avenues.

Chicago is known for its many corner bars and taverns. So imagine living in a former watering hole that has been turned into a unique open concept single-family residence. On a triangular-shaped lot next to a dead-end street in Wicker Park is a historic 1880s brick building that comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. I particularly like the raised kitchen area that helps divide the space as well as the rooftop deck. Plus the 606 and Milwaukee Avenue are just steps away!

This mixed-use all-brick corner building in West Town was designed by architect Perley Hale in 1909. Unlike the other properties for sale, this south-facing unit is reasonably priced at just under $250,000 with $181 monthly HOA fees. The small two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has an in-unit laundry located in a closet. The property does not come with any outdoor space, but there are two public parks nearby.

Near Ogden Avenue in West Town is a bright and airy top floor unit for sale in a typical historic corner building. Returning to the real estate market with a price cut, this stylish three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex has high ceilings and lots of light. Though it’s walkable to many businesses and restaurants, the property’s price does include a parking garage space. The best part? Not only can you take in the view of the downtown skyline from your living room, but the condo also comes with a rooftop deck.