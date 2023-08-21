We’re all familiar with Chicago bungalows, but there was another housing style that was popular around the same time: At the turn of the 20th century, the American Craftsman movement took off. The style was a response to the rise of mass production and instead emphasized hand-craftsmanship and natural materials. Inspired by British Arts & Crafts, these homes tend to have spacious front porches and wooden features inside. Chicago’s Irving Park area, specifically the charming triangular development with park-like medians known as “The Villa,” is a great place to check out Craftsman-style residences. Last week, a house in this landmark historic district was listed for the first time in almost 60 years. It was co-designed by architect Clarence Hatzfeld, who is responsible for at least 20 homes in the tree-lined enclave.

The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated, but the rest of the home is magnificently preserved in its original form. Just look at all the unpainted woodwork that is spread throughout the interior, including the original butler’s pantry. And can we talk about the oak wood mantel and tile-surround fireplace, along with a built-in bench in the primary bedroom? Now that’s what makes a Craftsman design!

A great example of Oak Park’s beautiful historic architecture is this 1915 Craftsman Foursquare, originally the home of A.F. Shelman. According to a local historic survey, William A. Pillinger — who built this residence — is credited with at least 70 buildings in town. After you’ve stepped past the large covered front porch, you’ll be delighted by a 3,900-square-foot interior that perfectly blends historic character with a contemporary lifestyle. I personally love the built-in benches on either side of the living room’s brick fireplace, as well as the gorgeous dining room’s quarter-sawn, oak-paneled walls and built-in buffet.

Last sold almost 30 years ago, this charming historic Craftsman in the western suburb of Glen Ellyn hit the market this past week at the price of $659,900. The 2,610-square-foot single-family residence built in 1925 comes with four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. The colorful exterior is completely authentic to the time period. It was chosen with the expertise of a historical house consultant and featured in the 2002 book Bungalow Colors by Robert Schweitzer.

According to the Second Book of the North Shore, this landmarked Arts and Crafts bungalow in Evanston was originally built for Charles J. Roberts in 1908. The historic design is the work of notable architect Alfred Alschuler, best known for such buildings as the LondonHouse Hotel. The primary bedroom suite with tiled fireplace and built-in bookcases is on the upper level. Additional vintage details are spread over the ground level including a great sunroom and cozy book nook. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located only two blocks from the Central Street business district.

Located right on the edge of Elgin’s main historic district, a restored Craftsman-inspired Foursquare priced at $375,000 hit the market this past week. The Elgin National Watch Company, which produced 60 million watches during its 100-year existence, was known for paying its workers quite well. Oscar L. Fabrique, a longtime employee at their factory, built this 2,606-square-foot four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 1904. Besides all the vintage woodwork and a trendy forest green kitchen, I really like the nice, big backyard.