Across the country, the terms duplex and triplex have different definitions, depending on where you live. In Chicago, we typically refer to them as two-flats or three-flats. There are certainly positives to living in a multi-level condo compared to a single/simplex. Many homeowners appreciate the spacious interiors of duplexes and triplexes because they are usually spread across multiple levels, giving them the feel of a single-family residence. In most cases, not only is there extra space available (not always common in condo buildings), but there is a clear distinction between public and private areas. Plus, you tend to have your own entrance and green space.

Tucked away on the border between Lake View and Lincoln Park is a multi-unit building with a gated private courtyard right next to South Lakeview Park. This top-floor two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features an updated interior that includes exposed brick walls and an open-concept layout. Situated at the southeast corner, the unit appears to be bright and airy. The primary bedroom is located upstairs, adjacent to a stacked washer and dryer and a rooftop deck with new composite decking. The property includes one deeded parking space and very low HOA fees.

Originally the Saron Lutheran Church built in 1908, before becoming the Garfield Park Missionary Baptist Church, the empty shell of this religious structure was converted into 10 residences in 2016-17. Now known as Sanctuary on the Square, this particular two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a sleek open-concept interior with the main en-suite bedroom on the lower level. The best part is the fenced backyard that comes with a patio and green space. The $607 monthly HOA fees cover a parking space in the garage. Plus, it’s close to everything Logan/Palmer Square has to offer and only two blocks from the Blue Line!

This Wicker Park unit — a 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom triplex — is currently on the market. A private elevator takes you directly from your own 2.5-car garage into the home. The main living space is situated on an upper level, with a bedroom and bathroom downstairs and a separate family room in between on its own floor. Outdoor space includes two balconies and a very large rooftop deck. The property is conveniently located near the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, Milwaukee Avenue, and the Blue Line.

This penthouse duplex is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years, which has seen a lot of changes in the surrounding Printer’s Row area. The historic brick building, converted into residences in 1988, was originally built by the Rogers & Hall Printing Company and designed by architect Alfred S. Alschuler in 1912. This 2,600-square-foot loft-style condo features high ceilings (up to 29 feet in some places) and large windows, along with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The $1,349 monthly assessment includes Direct TV, internet, heat, and air conditioning, as well as exercise facilities, bike storage, and a separate laundry room.

In West Town, this unique 2,100-square-foot triplex comes with two tandem outdoor parking spaces (covered by the reasonable $215 monthly HOAs). The interior, filled with light and high ceilings, features an interesting use of space. The kitchen and dining area overlook the large front room and main entrance. The primary en-suite bedroom and den are on an upper story, while the other bedrooms are located on the lowest level. In addition to the covered balcony, there is also a below-grade patio next to one of the downstairs bedrooms.