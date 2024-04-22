Today is the 54th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual event that promotes support for environmental protection. One of the best ways to help our planet is to create and construct more sustainable designs as well as use environmentally friendly, recyclable materials. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, the benefits of putting up such structures include reducing carbon emissions, conserving water, using safer materials, creating healthier places by lowering exposure to toxins, and saving money in the long run. While America is way behind Europe when it comes to green architecture, Chicago is doing its part. The city has a large number of LEED-certified buildings and has several initiatives in place to support sustainable practices, like recycling 50% of the debris generated at demolition and construction sites as well as retrofitting historic structures to increase energy efficiency. Real estate search engines like Redfin even offer a “green home” filter so potential buyers can find exactly what they are looking for when it comes to sustainability. So let’s take a look at some properties currently for sale that have gone green.

On a tree-lined street in Evanston is an architecturally significant home that’s for sale for the first time in more than 35 years. Built by local contractor Otto A. Schulz in the 1930s, the 2,421-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms ticks all the eco-friendly boxes. It has achieved zero electric usage with its solar panels and includes a new home battery in case of outage. There is also a high-efficiency furnace, and — because it is a smart home — it’s equipped for remote monitoring of the building’s HVAC, lighting, and water/electrical consumption.

Over in the getaway spot of Douglas, Michigan, is a cute mid century modern home that hit the market this past week. Although the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1964, it has been renovated to be more eco-friendly with low-energy insulated glass windows and fiber cement siding (long-lasting, toxin-neutral, and becoming a popular greener alternative to traditional building materials). It also has a steel roof, which can be fully repurposed at the end of its life. The dream property also includes deeded lake access to nearby Lake Michigan.

This 2,155-square-foot single-family residence in Libertyville is a double envelope house, which is similar to a passive solar design. Originally developed by Lee Porter Butler in the 1970s, the experimental idea harnesses solar energy in a solarium and “passively allows the warm air to circulate around the house between two sets of walls,” significantly reducing energy bills. The home, located on almost a half acre of land, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a finished basement.

One of the latest projects from Greenline Homes, a builder dedicated to sustainability, craftsmanship, and affordability, is this new townhouse located in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood. The Zero Energy Ready Home’s exterior is clad in Chicago Common brick while the roof is covered in solar panels. The open concept floor plan features triple-pane windows, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a Broan Fresh Air System. Though close to the CTA green line, the property comes with a detached two-car garage, which is charger-ready for any electric vehicle owners!

Finally, we have a nearly 5,000-square-foot mid century modern home by architects Keck and Keck, who were known for being pioneers of passive solar design. They created homes with walls of glass and main living spaces oriented for maximum southern exposure. The reimagined property by HomeCrafters Design, in collaboration with JR Interiors, features thermopane windows with Keck’s notable louvered panels, best operated for cooling and ventilation. The smart home also features new wiring and plumbing, solar panels, and a three-car attached garage with wiring for an electric car charger.