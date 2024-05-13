Perhaps you read the news story that recently made the rounds about actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger tearing down a 1950s home in Los Angeles, designed by famed architect Craig Ellwood, to make way for a new modern farmhouse-style mansion. However you feel about this demolition, it was a significant loss for architecture enthusiasts and historic preservationists worldwide. While some (myself included) believe that midcentury modern is a timeless design that will never go out of style, many people consider it old and outdated. However, the following properties might convince naysayers to change their minds. I found some architecturally significant residences currently for sale that date from the same time period as Ellwood’s now-demolished Zimmerhouse House, completed in 1950, including a Frank Lloyd Wright design in Michigan. I’ll cross my fingers that these homes end up in the right hands to protect them for future generations.

Located on just over a full acre in Mokena, about 36 miles from the Chicago Loop, is a remarkable midcentury home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. Now listed for the first time in almost three decades, the 3,100-square-foot residence, possibly designed by local architect John McPherson, features natural materials such as Douglas Fir wood beams, slate floors, and a Joliet limestone fireplace. I love the walk-out finished basement that leads to a flagstone grotto, as well as the openness of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows that connect to beautiful outdoor landscaping.

Speaking of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of his Usonian-style homes is for sale, located on a full-acre lot about two hours from Chicago in a subdivision with three other Wright designs. Completed in 1950, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence was constructed for dentist Ward McCartney, who — along with a neighbor — manufactured the concrete blocks himself. The diamond-shaped module is based on a parallelogram grid. While this design is not for everyone, the listed price is quite affordable considering its impressive pedigree.

On the market for the first time since it was built in 1959, this almost 2,000-square-foot home was the personal residence of local architect Irving B. Moses. The well-maintained residence has three bedrooms, as well as one full and two half bathrooms, one of which includes an original mosaic tile wall. While the property taxes are high, it’s still relatively affordable for the North Shore. Plus, you can’t beat the location. Not only can the future owner walk to two Metra stations, but Ravinia and the Chicago Botanic Gardens are also nearby. Let’s hope it goes to someone who will appreciate the design.

Also in Highland Park, this unique ranch is situated on 1.6 acres overlooking one of the North Shore’s many ravines. While not much of Samuel Marx’s work survives as an architect and interior designer, he was a celebrated figure during his lifetime before fading into obscurity. The 3,500-square-foot residence has a pagoda-style exterior with a simple, balanced feeling inside. I like how the fireplace mimics the geometric shape of the windows. And the location is the best selling point: It’s situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive Deere Park, which comes with private beach access.

A 1954 cedar-and-glass residence on a half-acre lot designed by pioneering modernist architects Keck & Keck is back on the market after it was last sold two-and-a-half years ago. According to the real estate listing, the original owners were Chicagoans who used it as a weekend getaway to play golf at the nearby Olympia Fields Country Club. A composite deck was added in 2022, which overlooks the large backyard with mature trees. The home is almost 1,500 square feet in size, with its main living spaces located on the upper level to take advantage of the views. It has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, vintage 9-foot-high tongue and groove ceilings, and Kecks’ signature touch: ventilating louver windows.