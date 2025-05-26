Sometimes I feel like it’s becoming harder to find a classic apartment layout in Chicago; a property that has not been remodeled into an open-concept design that’s stripped of all character. If you’ve lived in Chicago long enough, then you’re probably familiar with the traditional Chicago flat layout: a living room with large windows in the front, dining room in the middle, kitchen at the rear, and bedrooms off to the side. Of course, they’re not all exactly alike, but there is definitely a distinction between rooms. After looking at enough real estate listings, the new or remodeled homes all begin to look the same (the trend of making everything gray certainly doesn’t help). But many homeowners prefer charm over a characterless box, and historic buildings offer details that you cannot find in today’s new construction. These properties often have original hardwood floors, custom built-ins, decorative moldings, and other great vintage details. Here are five lovely condos for sale, located in either prewar apartments or flats, that all maintain their original footprints.

Located only a block from the lakefront in Edgewater, there’s a stunning five-bedroom, three-bathroom condo currently on the market. This particular unit not only retains its original 1917 floor plan but features many great vintage details. While this may not appeal to everyone (my apologies to open-concept fans), some potential buyers may prefer bedrooms that are separate from the public spaces, in this case located down a long hallway behind a door. None of the woodwork has been painted (a rare find these days), which adds to its timeless charm. The home also features a tiled fireplace, stained glass, and a vintage butler’s pantry.

In Chicago’s Gold Coast, you’ll find a prestigious Venetian-style prewar building constructed between 1925-27 and designed by famed architect Robert S. De Golyer, who created numerous apartment towers along Lake Shore Drive. The asking price for this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, which spans 2,200 square feet, was reduced in early May. I love the barrel-shaped foyer and that green tiled bathroom. A cooperative since the very beginning, it should come as no surprise that the HOA fees are high, totaling $4,237 per month. Some of the amenities include 24-hour door staff, an on-site manager, daily trash collection, a new fitness center, storage and multi-function rooms, and a 1,100-square-foot shared outdoor terrace.

I love that this three-flat in Hyde Park, featuring a brick Prairie School exterior, was originally built for a group of University of Chicago professors in 1913. On and off the market since February, the top-floor unit includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an original Roman brick fireplace adorned with Sullivanesque ornamentation in the living room. There are custom built-ins, a charming pink-tiled bathroom, vintage wood doors, trim and flooring. A sunroom overlooks the building’s private backyard, along with a brick garage (one parking space is included with the property). Located around the corner from 57th street, the property is within walking distance of the Metra Station, Lab School, and, of course, the University of Chicago campus.

Let’s take a look at another cooperative, this time in East Lake View. Lake Shore Towers, an asymmetrical Gothic Revival design built in 1927, was developed as a joint venture between its architect Roy France and the physician Max Thorek, who resided in the building’s penthouse. Each floor contains two units, each measuring 3,000 square feet, which includes this property currently for sale. It features three bedroom suites, along with a powder room. From the foyer, archways lead to all the main spaces. While the property may need a refresh, particularly in the kitchen, it retains plenty of classic charm. The $4,654 monthly assessments cover real estate taxes, indoor parking, 24-hour door staff, and maintenance.

Another elegant prewar building in the East Lake View neighborhood is Oakdale Towers, designed by architects E.F. Quinn and R.T. Christiansen in 1927. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is a wonderful mix of old school charm and modern updates, particularly the kitchen, bathrooms, and windows. The property last sold almost four years ago for $440,000, which means the current asking price reflects a 19% increase. The $1,146 monthly HOA fees cover an on-site engineer, storage rooms, a workout room, and a furnished roof deck equipped with grills. The property is not only close to the lakefront and Diversey Harbor, but it is just steps away from public transportation and the variety of dining and shopping options along Broadway and Clark.