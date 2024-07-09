Public transportation in Chicago continues to make the news, with ridership still down since the pandemic and concern over CTA president Dorval Carter’s leadership. And there have been questions in the real estate industry over whether properties located in transit-friendly areas are still a selling point. Considering a new study found that Chicago has the fifth-worst traffic in the world, buyers at any price point may be interested in having easy access to trains to dodge the gridlock. Plus, right now there are numerous architecturally significantproperties available on the market that are walking distance to the Metra or an ‘L’ train.

One of Hyde Park’s finest residential streets is Harper Avenue. Formerly known as Rosalie Court after Rosalie Buckingham — the same family linked to the fountain in Grant Park — who established this early planned community still full of Queen Anne-style homes dating back to the 1880s. Since it last sold two years ago, this 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom residence, originally owned by the Manierre and Beardsley families, was completely upgraded. The property is just a couple minutes away from the University of Chicago/59th St stop on the Metra Electric line, plus everything else the neighborhood has to offer.

Located a half mile from the Oak Park stop on the Green Line is a beautiful brick single-family residence that is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. The 4,100-square-foot, five-bedroom home was originally constructed in 1900, so it doesn’t have an open floor plan (sorry, there are actual rooms). But don’t worry: There is plenty to love here with its beautiful chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook as well as a newly finished basement. In addition to the front porch, the property includes a stone patio and fire pit area in the fenced backyard, and an outdoor eating space on the side of the home.

When Evanston was first established, Ridge Avenue was the place to be. In the Ridge Historic District, only a half mile from the UP-N Metra and Purple Line stops, stands a lovely Queen Anne-style home built for businessman William H. McLean in 1885-86. The 3,848-square-foot, five-bedroom residence with a wraparound porch has preserved its history while incorporating tasteful updates. Some of the home’s original elements include a carved staircase, quarter-sawn oak flooring, three stained glass transom windows in the double parlor, and a built-in buffet and china closet in the dining room. The attic and partially finished basement both offer adaptability for families.

Harry Hale Waterman was known as Morgan Park’s “village architect” because he designed so many notable buildings here, including this charming French Norman Revival-style residence originally built for Jesse T. Blake in 1896. The 3,118-square-foot home with four bedrooms sits on two lots atop a hill, which this part of the city is known for. With its prominent gable and sweeping roofline, the architectural details (and grounds) really stand out. For any history lovers out there, the original blueprints for the 130-year-old home are part of the sale. How cool is that?

Two years ago, this 1890s Victorian home, located down the block from the Damen Brown Line stop in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, underwent a complete renovation inside and out. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house now has a contemporary interior that includes an updated white and quartz kitchen, a totally remodeled full bathroom, and third-floor primary bedroom suite. The exterior features a brand new roof, siding, gutters, and a two-car tandem driveway. The asking price is quite substantial, considering the property last sold at the end of 2021 for $587,500.