Elston Avenue, one of Chicago’s major thoroughfares that runs 9.5 miles in length through the Northwest side, has an interesting history. According to Streetwise Chicago, “the crooked wagon trail parallel to what is now Milwaukee Avenue” was named after Alderperson Daniel Elston, who made soap, candles, and whiskey. He lived in the wilderness beyond “the northern limits of Chicago’s civilization.” Once a Native American trail, Elston Avenue became a traffic-clogged toll plank road that charged 2.5 cents a mile by 1840. Local farmers were displeased, so they burned down the road’s three toll gates. Today, it’s a common alternate route for drivers due to the angled street following the Kennedy Expressway on its east side (its bike lanes also make it popular with cyclists). The road intersects with Milwaukee Avenue twice; a unique feature not found with any other streets in the city. While there are still industrial portions of the road, much has changed since this photo essay was published 14 years ago (RIP Stanley’s Market). At least the old Morton Salt building has been saved and repurposed.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

If you were to travel back to the early 1900s, you would discover that Chicago was once home to nearly 30 tanneries. Today, only one remains along Elston Avenue. Just five minutes down the street is Tannery Lofts, named for its history of producing shoe, gloves, and specialty leathers for the William Grenier and Lister Tanning Companies. This listing in Bucktown features a south-facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex loft. The main floor has an open-concept layout and includes a wood-burning fireplace, while spiral stairs lead to the primary bedroom located upstairs. The unit also comes with direct access to a large rooftop deck. The $389 monthly HOA fees cover amenities such as parking in the private heated garage.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Located in the West Walker section of Irving Park, this 2,000-square-foot single-family residence has five bedrooms, with the primary located on the first level, and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The stylish interior, described as “Pinterest-worthy” in the listing, features custom built-in bookcases, a contemporary kitchen design with Frigidaire appliances, and Rejuvenation lighting. The property is situated near Elston and is within walking distance of both Independence Park and the Chicago Public Library Independence Branch. On the market for the past three months, the asking price was reduced by $51,000 in December.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Our only property for sale located directly on Elston Avenue itself is a multi-unit building constructed just over a decade ago in 2014. This 2,200-square-foot triplex has bright, open space, including floor-to-ceiling southwest-facing windows in the living room and a contemporary white kitchen with quartz countertops and a marble backsplash. The property comes with a monthly HOA fee of $181, one garage parking space, and access to a common rooftop deck. The listing is contingent, just two weeks after hitting the market.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and Chicago Home Photos

Described as a “charming classic farmhouse,” this five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence in Irving Park East certainly exudes charm. It features vintage elements both inside and out, including a permastone exterior and an original built-in hutch in the dining room. One of the aspects I appreciate is the layout, with the bedrooms spread out across two levels. I also like the nook-like alcove right off the primary bedroom, providing a cozy space to hang out, read, or listen to music. Even with a two-car garage, the property still offers a decent-sized outdoor area, which isn’t always a guarantee in the city.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Let’s end where Elston begins, near Milwaukee and Chicago avenues in “a no man’s land” situated between River West, Goose Island, and I-90/94. This legal three-flat, originally constructed in the 1890s, has been on and off the market since last April. The property includes a first-floor unit with one bedroom and one bathroom, a second-floor unit that has the potential for a second bedroom, and a top-floor owner’s unit featuring three bedrooms. There is certainly a lot of character in this property, as you can see with the units’ exposed brick walls. But it also has significant potential as a rental income opportunity, particularly due its proximity to the Loop.