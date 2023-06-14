Berwyn reminds me of any old neighborhood you’d find in Chicago — mainly because every vernacular housing type lines the streets of this inner-ring suburb, whether it’s a two-flat, Georgian, or the thousands of classic Chicago-style bungalows. With such a rich collection of historic residences, it makes sense that Berwyn has been called the “City of Homes.” Not only are you close to the city itself, but this area is pretty affordable (except for flipped houses and new construction). One of Berwyn’s best preserved Victorians is Design No. 54-B from the architectural firm of George F. Barber & Company, which marketed a variety of residential designs through a series of mail-order catalogs. The home was threatened by a developer in 2016 after the last member of the family that occupied it for 75 years passed away. Fortunately, the old house was saved and now is back on the market, looking as gorgeous as it did in the 19th century.

George F. Barber sold more than 20,000 elevations and floor plans, with his homes built in all 50 U.S. states and around the world. Currently listed for $675,000, this 1890s design would benefit from another owner who appreciates everything this beautiful piece of history has to offer. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family residence is full of original features like textured fish scales and decorative brackets on the exterior, while the inside has wood trim and hardwood floors. Both the new kitchen and bathrooms work well with the home’s overall vintage look. The neighboring side lot to the north is being sold separately.

As I’ve discovered on my social media, the current trend of gutting the character right out of a Chicago-style bungalow is a divisive topic. If you’re like me, then maybe you prefer the vintage charm found inside these trademark homes. With a recent price cut (it’s now listed at just under $500,000), this six-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow retains its “original look,” but with some freshening up. Six years ago, the house got a new roof, plumbing, electrical systems, and energy-saving windows behind the historic stained glass windows.

This 2,255-square-foot home, built in the 1920s when the Spanish Revival style was at the height of its popularity, is currently listed at $375,000. With that price, you get a nice layout that includes four bedrooms and two full bathrooms — plus all the unique details people associate with an older home. The living room has high ceilings and wood beams, blue-tiled fireplace, hardwood floors and a fabulous sunroom.

Only three owners have called this well-preserved American Foursquare home since it was first built in 1908. Located on one of the largest lots in South Berwyn’s Depot District, the 2,600-square-foot, four-story single-family residence comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms (although only one is full). I love that welcoming front porch and the shady foliage in the backyard. Just a week after hitting the market, the historic property has already received an offer (though it’s not yet final).

The Georgian is another vernacular residential style commonly seen around the Chicago area. Known for its cubic shape and minimal ornamentation, the design was popular during the Great Depression and World War II when materials were expensive. Currently listed at $329,000, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has been updated with a newer roof, windows, and air conditioning in 2020. Plus, there’s a great deck and patio out back.