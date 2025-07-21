Chicago attempted to address the city’s affordable housing crisis this past week with a proposal to legalize the construction of new coach houses and additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city. However, it was temporarily blocked in the city council, with a vote scheduled to take place in September. While Chicago is more affordable compared to other major U.S. cities, rent, property taxes, and overall living costs remain high. This might explain why some people are choosing to live in Illinois cities outside of Chicago, which have experienced significant growth. Elgin, known for its beautiful old homes in historic districts close to its downtown, has seen an 8.36% increase in population, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the region. Earlier this year, Rockford was named the country’s “hottest housing market” by Realtor.com. So for those interested in the idea of living in a city, but one that is not quite as large and overwhelming as Chicago (and not as expensive), I have five properties located in the state’s other cities that are currently for sale.

Photos courtesy of Redfin, VHT studios, and Positive Image

Frank Lloyd Wright designed only one home in Aurora, but it clearly left a lasting impression, as there are numerous Prairie Style designs throughout the city. This 1906 stucco residence spans over 4,300 square feet and features a spacious full-length front porch, six bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. Located on 3.5 lots along the tree-lined historic street of Downer Place, the home is rich in vintage details. Not only are there pocket doors, fireplaces, woodwork, leaded glass windows, and coffered ceilings, but where else can you find a built-in grandfather clock?

According to Redfin, as of June 2025, home prices in Naperville have increased 11% compared to the previous year, with a median price of $665,000. Scrolling through real estate listings reveals that properties are quite expensive, with some homes being sold as tear downs. But I found this renovated (and reasonably priced for the city) residence that comes with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in Brush Hill subdivision. Besides all the updates, including a newly finished basement, the property also features a fully fenced backyard with a concrete patio.

Located in Joliet’s Timberline neighborhood, near the Rock Run Preserve (a 32-acre wetland and prairie area), this contemporary home on a wooded half-acre site has been on and off the market since March, following a failed contingency. I see little to dislike about this property, especially for fans of midcentury design. The 2,700-square-foot, four-bedroom residence features an open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light, a floating staircase, and a custom-designed kitchen that boasts over 80 feet of counter space and double-wall ovens.

This historic Queen Anne in Elgin, originally constructed for Oliver and Harriet Hinsdell in 1888, spans exactly 2,662 square feet and has five possible bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Close to downtown, this preserved home is move-in ready as it features several upgrades, such as a high-efficiency boiler and water heater, masonry foundation repairs, and fresh paint. As you can see from the house’s interesting detailed exterior, featuring a prominent tower, fish scale patterns, and sunbursts around the windows, it should come as no surprise that the homeowners won the grand prize in the Chicago Painted Ladies Contest in 2014.

The asking price has increased for this remarkable piece of history located in Churchill’s Grove, an area known for its stately, architecturally significant homes along the western bank of the Rock River. This 6,210-square-foot, five-bedroom residence, a blend of Prairie and Craftsman styles with lots of vintage details, was originally built in 1909 for the prominent Rockford attorney R.K. Welsh and also served as the home of Rockford’s first Catholic bishop, Peter J. Muldoon. The mature backyard is like an oasis with its koi pond, brick patio and a playhouse. This property would be perfect for investors looking to cash in on the city’s future or for anyone looking to renovate a beautiful, historic home.