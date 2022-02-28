Let’s take a look at what’s currently on the real estate market in Chicago’s south suburbs. Not only are you close to transportation like the Metra, but there are a lot of exceptional nature preserves close by, including Cap Sauers Holding in Palos Park, Waterfall Glen, and Red Gate Woods. The latter is a perfect place to escape suburban sprawl and do some hiking, while also coming across remnants of the top-secret Manhattan Project. Where else in Chicagoland can you walk miles in the woods without crossing a major road? Beginning in the early 1900s, Homewood and Flossmoor prospered when ten trains a day brought golfers from Chicago to local country clubs, with Flossmoor hosting the PGA Championship back in 1920. It sounds like some of the golfers stayed — and you can, too, if any of the following properties catches your eye.

Originally built in 1977, there is definitely a theme of geometric forms with all the arches and curves in this all-brick five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in Palos Park. Although I couldn’t find the architect of this particular residence, its facade bears a striking similarity to Robert Venturi’s “Mother’s House,” which is considered to be the first postmodern design when it was built between 1962 and 1964. The brick exterior continues to the inside, which you see in the brick circular staircase and two-story fireplace. Notice the ladder next to the fireplace that takes you up to the second-level walkway. The home, currently contingent, is open concept, but there is a definition of separate rooms with the various archways.

Something I’ve noticed is that homes for sale in Flossmoor move rather quickly. Last week I wrote about a midcentury modern residence here that was already contingent just a week after it hit the market. The village of Flossmoor has great old — yet affordable — housing stock. I’m surprised this charming Tudor Revival home on a double lot hasn’t sold as of this writing after it was first listed over a month ago. Constructed in 1927, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house has a number of beautiful original details inside, including a stone chimney fireplace. There is a secluded third-floor primary suite that comes with walk-in closets, full bath, and enough space for either an office or sitting room. It’s close to parks and the train.

Back on the market just twenty days after a deal fell through, this 1958 four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is on a dead-end street that overlooks the Ravisloe Country Club. Located in a suburb sometimes referred to as “Home Sweet Homewood,” the retro design is truly like stepping back in time, but appears to have some good bones. I love all the vintage details: The carport, the wood paneling and old wallpaper, the pass-thru between the kitchen and dining room, and the shuffleboard in the recreation room are all blasts from the past. It’s not far from the local Metra train station as well as the historic Dixie Highway.

We’re going a bit farther south for this one, closer to Joliet on the edges of Lockport, a historic town situated along the I&M Canal. If your dream is to live in a rustic design inspired by a Montana ski lodge, then make an offer immediately, because a house like this one does not come on the market very often. Not only is the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence made of solid pine log construction, but it’s surrounded by old growth oak and walnut trees, trails, and a pond on a six-acre property. Pine wood is literally everywhere, from the floors and walls to the dramatic vaulted ceilings and the built-in beds inside the loft room. Another cool detail is the western-style bar with a wine barrel base.

Located on two and half acres on a private road near Stony Creek, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in Palos Hills looks like your typical 1960s ranch from the street side. But the home actually has a full walk-out basement in the back that opens up to an in-ground pool. Imagine enjoying the scenery as you sit on the wraparound deck. Some cool architectural details include the Eichler windows, lower-level bar, and the roof beams in the living room. While this property has been lingering on the market for almost nine months, the price keeps dropping — so that’s good news for any interested buyers out there. It’s located close to Altman Park and Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens.