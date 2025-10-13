Who would have thought the Chicago Cubs would make it this far in the postseason? Wrigleyville and the surrounding area still have much to offer beyond the “Friendly Confines,” especially in the real estate market. For one, there’s nothing quite like Alta Vista Terrace: This small, mirrored street — one of the last developments of Samuel Eberly Gross — was inspired by London row houses or Georgian terraces. Known as the “Street of Forty Doors,” there are 20 homes on each side, all constructed of Roman brick except for the greystones in the middle. They were designed by architect Joseph C. Brompton and built between 1900 and 1904. Alta Vista Terrace, officially designated Chicago’s first historic district in 1971, also just happens to be down the block from Waveland Avenue and Wrigley Field. Let’s take a look at what is currently for sale in this area.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

This landmarked four-bedroom residence offers a rare opportunity to buy one of the row homes on Alta Vista Terrace (although it’s already contingent). The 2,538-square-foot interior features a mix of eclectic and original architectural details like preserved millwork, hardwood flooring, a grand staircase and fireplace, as well as a half bath hidden behind a bookcase. I love that the kitchen and bathrooms have updates that fit the overall historic vibe of the house. In addition to its walkability to Wrigley Field and the Sheridan Red Line station, this property is one of only four homes on the street to have a full roof deck (it also uniquely includes an attached one-car garage).

East on Addison Street is a historic East Lake View co-op that was originally constructed in 1916. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is situated on the southwest corner of the low-rise brick building. The interior photos of the 1,600-square-foot space convey a cozy atmosphere with its barrel-vaulted ceiling in the dining room and the pleasant sunroom off the bedroom. I love the black and white checkerboard flooring in the kitchen. No surprise, given its proximity to attractions like Wrigley Field and Lake Michigan, that the property has high monthly HOAs — $1,178 to be exact — which cover a bike room, storage, laundry, window washing, heat, water, gas, insurance, and taxes.

This end-unit postmodern townhome, with no HOA fees, is just a five- to 10-minute walk from Wrigley Field. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence offers 1,350 square feet of interior space spread across three levels. The lower floor provides plenty of flexibility as an office or guest room, while the top floor has a primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet. Besides its functional, open-concept layout and attached garage at ground level, this home includes multiple outdoor spaces, such as a deck and a patio.

This two-bedroom, ground-level condo offers a nice combination of vintage character and modern updates, featuring tall ceilings, original woodwork, and hardwood flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms (one full and one half) have both been renovated, while outside, there is a rear deck with custom shades. The HOAs are reasonable at $266 per month and cover water, insurance, snow removal, and exterior maintenance, which includes newer windows and building tuckpointing. The property comes with one assigned parking space, although it is conveniently located just a few blocks from the Red Line Sheridan stop.

In the spirit of my last real estate roundup, here is an entire multi-family building for sale that includes three units plus a fourth legal attic unit (a 1,000-square-foot studio). I am not sure about the square footage of the other units but one of them is a three-bed, one-bath, while the other two are two-bed, one bath. This historic structure dates back to the late 19th century, making it older than Wrigley Field, which is just down the block. According to the listing, when the high-demand property is fully rented, it can generate nearly $125,000 per year. There is a rear brick patio, a two-car garage, and laundry facilities shared by all the units.