When Chicago was officially incorporated as a city in 1837, it adopted the motto “Urbs in Horto,” a Latin phrase that means “City in a Garden.” Today there is an impressive park system, encompassing almost 9,000 acres of green space, located throughout the city. Among the 600-plus public parks is the 372-acre Washington Park, named in honor of America’s first president in 1880 and home to local attractions such as the DuSable Museum of African American History, Lorado Taft’s sculpture Fountain of Time, and a historic armory for the National Guard. The park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, once featured the finest racecourse in the city, the Washington Park Club, which had a grandstand that could seat 10,000 people. It was built by architect Solon S. Beman, but I’ll get to him in a minute. Like Wicker Park and Humboldt Park, there is an official community area called Washington Park, but we’ll focus on the properties for sale located near the actual park itself, specifically in Kenwood, Hyde Park, and Grand Boulevard/Bronzeville. According to Block Club, “after decades of disinvestment and a shrinking population, Bronzeville has seen solid growth in recent years, with people making the move in search of more affordable real estate.” Since 2022, there have been proposals on redesigning the park, like renovating the field house, restoring athletic fields, creating better bicycle circulation, and bringing back “Adventure Playland” on Bynum Island.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Our most expensive listing this week boasts an interesting history. According to Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park, the original structure was built in the 1880s for W.M. Crain. The home was later remodeled by Solon S. Beman, the architect behind the planned Pullman community and adjacent Pullman Company factory complex, in 1892 as his personal residence. For a time, the structure operated as the John D. Hertz Livery Stable. Set back from the street, the 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home features a neoclassical front porch. The inside is bright and airy, offering a contemporary feel that contrasts with the historic exterior. The property last sold for $776,000 in 2017, and the latest owners have made some changes, including an expanded primary en-suite bedroom with a new luxury bathroom.

Completely renovated in 2018, this 2,800-square-foot greystone features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Notable interior features include a modern kitchen that was updated in 2021, a separate dining room with a built-in dry bar, and a primary en-suite bedroom with a remodeled bathroom from 2022. The property also has a large deck and parking pad. It is situated on a one-block-long street of attached rowhouses that share porch and cornice lines, helping to create an architectural uniformity. These homes were all built between 1895 and 1905, with some designed by architect Henry L. Newhouse. The area is now part of a Chicago Landmark Historic District.

This nearly 2,000-square-foot townhouse, which recently had a $5,000 reduction in its asking price, appears to be move-in ready. The interior of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is filled with natural light and features trendy gray walls along with a stylish new kitchen. The outdoor spaces include a gated backyard, as well as east- and west-facing decks on the top floor. But let’s not forget that the very large Washington Park is only a few blocks away. Not only does the property offer easy access to the University of Chicago campus and hospital, which are just minutes away, but it’s also located near the lakefront, public transportation, and the rest of Hyde Park.

It’s always good to explore more affordable options in neighborhoods, so here we have a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a classic brick multi-unit building that is just down the block from our last property. The 1,600-square-foot interior is modernized and features a trendy fireplace and bright, open spaces, which includes a sunroom (that’s always a valuable asset in a place like Chicago). The $550 monthly HOA fees cover water, insurance, exterior maintenance, and snow removal. On and off the market since October, the seller is offering a $2,000 closing credit to the buyer, according to its real estate listing description.

A few blocks north of Washington Park stands this renovated five-bedroom, four-bathroom greystone, originally built in 1890 and remodeled in 2019. Spanning almost 4,000 square feet, the refreshed interior includes white walls, a built-in mirror, and an updated chef’s kitchen. The finished basement is quite spacious, and features a recreation area, a wet bar, a bonus room, and a possible bedroom. While the rear outdoor space right now features only a flagstone patio, it has the potential to become more appealing. The current asking price reflects an increase of about 45% since the property last sold in 2021.