Just scrolling through new or refreshed homes on Zillow and Redfin shows that the black and white design trend remains as popular as ever. It started more than a decade ago: In the mid-2010s, the modern white farmhouse style, popularized by Joanna Gaines and HGTV, gained traction and peaked around 2019-2020. Soon after, minimalist black and white residential designs (and now even commercial structures) began to dominate our streetscapes. The look, though not disappearing entirely, seems to be evolving from stark black-and-white contrasts to incorporating more accents and softer, natural colors like green inside. Our slideshow includes a newer home in Wilmette that is energy efficient, thanks to its dark steel siding, which apparently helps lower HVAC reliance and keeps your house warmer in winter. We also have a historic brick residence in Bucktown that… has me worried. Painted brick prevents moisture from escaping, which can lead to mold, mildew, and other damage like flaking. Something to think about before you follow the latest fad and “modernize” your old brick house.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

Located in Geneva’s Historic District, close to its charming Third Street shopping and eating area, this 1872 home was “thoughtfully reimagined” and “completely rebuilt down to the studs.” The white two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence spans almost 1,600 square feet and features a street-facing black garage that opens on multiple sides. With an open-concept interior, it includes a combination kitchen-dining area and ensuite primary bedroom. (I’m not sure how I feel about that frosted window in the shower.) I absolutely love the outdoor space with its Trex deck, wood-burning fireplace, and tiered steps that are staggered, leading off the patio.

Constructed only two years ago, this 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom home’s real estate listing states that the property fully complies “with the strict, eco-friendly, high-efficiency, Passive House Building Standards (Phius).” The owner-architect has created an energy-efficient home that includes continuous insulation, solid double-pane glazed windows and doors, and a hybrid electric water heater. There is an industrial feel to the interior with the exposed ductwork. I also love the built-in wood cabinetry in the primary bedroom. It appears the house was originally a side lot for the next-door neighbor with a $285,000 transaction taking place in 2022.

This Bucktown property, on and off the market since the beginning of the year, is another example of a multifamily building that has been converted into a single-family residence. A growing trend in the city over the last five or so years, the de-conversion happened after the property last sold for $575,000 in June 2023. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room, and finished basement, this home takes the black and white theme to an extreme. (Do I see multiple black sinks in the bathrooms? And a black kitchen?) I will admit the rooftop deck is nice: It features a pergola, stainless steel outdoor kitchen, and multiple seating areas.

On one of the largest lots located near “the Circle” in Elmwood Park, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence appears to have been flipped since it last sold just over six months ago for $200,000. That’s right, we are talking about a 224% increase in asking price. At 2,800 square feet, this is one of the more spacious bungalows you’ll find in town. For context, on this street alone most homes typically run 1,100-1,800 square feet. The home, with a finished attic space and basement, has an open-concept interior that features a very dramatic floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace with a mounted flat screen.

Similar to our last property, this 1950s ranch, located on a dead-end street in Glenview, was recently purchased and flipped after selling in August 2025 for $280,000. The 2,801-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, formerly white, was marketed as a teardown and sold as-is — but was saved. The open-concept interior now includes a combo gourmet eating area/kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, and a finished basement with flexible spaces. While not everyone may love that band of large windows in the main bedroom, you have to admit it does bring in a lot of light. There is also an attached two-car garage and a massive backyard.