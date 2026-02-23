Prevalent in the United States between the 1850s and 1880s, the Italianate style was based on “rambling, informal Italian farmhouses and Italian-style villa architecture,” as described by the National Park Service. What became one of the country’s most popular architectural styles in the mid-19th century also found a home right here in Chicago, particularly in neighborhoods such as Lincoln Park, West Town, and the Lower West Side, and in areas that eventually became growing suburbs. Considering that Italianate designs were inspired by farmhouses, I thought I’d combine the two in this week’s real estate roundup. It just so happens that our first listing was once owned by the grandfather of Ernest Hemingway. And interestingly, starting in the 1870s, Anson T. Hemingway operated a real estate and loan business in downtown Chicago. Those real estate dealings continued under his son George (and Ernest’s uncle), who witnessed his hometown of Oak Park transform from the open prairies and cow pastures of the 19th century into the dense, highly populated commuter suburb it is today. And to come full circle, did you know that Ernest’s great-grandfather Allen owned an 80-acre farm in what is now Chicago’s Oriole Park?

According to the Village of Oak Park building permit archives, this beautifully preserved (and recently painted) Italianate, dating back to 1872, was originally owned by Anson T. Hemingway. Spanning just over 2,200 square feet, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was restored by local architect John Thorpe but also has “refined, updated spaces for modern living.” Beyond the inviting front porch lies a stunning interior featuring a wood-burning fireplace and a first-floor primary bedroom suite. There is a side deck right off the formal dining room, with a paver patio directly below. The backyard includes a fire pit area, a three-car garage and a shed that houses a pizza oven and a smoker.

Here is a unique take on a farmhouse, originally constructed in 1879, which is evident in the striking contrast between the historic brick exterior and the custom-built, steel-supported porch. The open-concept main level of the nearly 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom home has a “flowing layout [that] combines a spacious family room, elegant dining area, chef’s kitchen.” I also love the three-story staircase with open treads. In the backyard, there is a two-story, climate-controlled garage that includes a half-bath, along with two indoor parking spaces. You can use it as-is for storage or finish the upper level to create an art studio or guest quarters.

According to the AIA Guide to Chicago, this residential building was developed by its next-door neighbor, Nels T. Quales, a Norwegian immigrant who became a Chicago physician. He hired architect Charles O. Hansen in 1883 to design his home, which has a typical Italianate exterior characterized by its vertical proportions, an intricate cornice, and stone trim around windows and doors adorned with foliated ornamentation. The three-bedroom home spans over 5,000 square feet, overlooks Wicker Park, and sits on a 163-foot-deep lot, which is unique for the city. The interior features 11-foot ceilings, vintage millwork, and a multilevel space with a catwalk at the rear of the building.

Described as a “picture-perfect farmhouse nestled in the heart of Glencoe,” I am not surprised that this property went contingent just two days after hitting the market. After all, the house is located in a high-demand area and is priced below the median asking price. However, it is a bit small by North Shore standards, where most homes exceed 3,000 square feet. This charming 19th century home, circa 1889, is just under 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a finished basement. The refreshed, bright interior appears to be quite cozy. The property last sold in 1998 for $250,500, which is remarkable considering that current listing prices in Glencoe average around $1.6 million.

When you think of suburban Oak Lawn, you probably don’t picture farmhouses. Believe it or not, the area was established as a farming community near a grove of black oak trees and a stream called Stony Creek in the 1840s. Twenty years later, a schoolhouse and several farmhouses were built near what is now 95th Street. Just north of there is one of the oldest surviving homes in town originally built by early resident John Sproat. The interior of the 1,658-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house features 10-foot ceilings, stained glass, arched doors, and an original fireplace (just look at that tile!). The backyard, enclosed by a white picket fence, includes a massive, relatively new composite deck, fire pit, and mature trees.