Those familiar with historic preservation in Chicago probably know the story of activist and photographer Richard Nickel. He fought to save innovative 19th century buildings created by architects like Louis Sullivan, which were frequently torn down in the name of “progress” during the urban renewal period of the 1950s and 60s. It’s because of people like Nickel that we have so many architecturally significant structures in the city.

Individually landmarking a historic home can help protect it from demolition, which was the case with the Wingert House. In 1990, a developer wanted to replace it with two single-family residences. Fortunately, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks denied its demolition permit and the home was officially landmarked. One of the oldest surviving buildings in Chicago, the home returned to the market in August.

There are restrictions on what can be done with a landmarked building’s facade. While some owners see landmarking as a negative (increased maintenance costs and repairs), others treasure living in such structures, knowing that they will be preserved for future generations.

The Frank F. Fisher Apartments in the Gold Coast were designed by Andrew Rebori and Edgar Miller in 1937 and officially became a landmark in 1996. Behind the Art Moderne building’s entry iron gates are 13 duplex condos that open up to a narrow outdoor courtyard. Fisher, an executive for Marshall Field, kept the largest rear unit for himself, which has now been combined with a top floor studio with roof terrace. The stylish triplex includes three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a double-height living room. Plus there are cool vintage architectural elements like glass block windows, carved ceiling beams, and a curved staircase.

On the market for the first time in 15 years is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Prairie-style design that’s near shopping, restaurants, and the Red Line in Edgewater’s Magnolia Glen. Designated a Chicago landmark in 2000, the 1,676-square-foot residence is a pair of twin houses constructed as speculative housing for John Gauler, who sold them almost immediately after they were completed in 1908. It’s an early commission by noted architect Walter Burley Griffin, who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright. The homes share a front entrance walkway and their floor plans are mirror images of one another.

As I mentioned above, the landmarked John Wingert House in Norwood Park is one of the oldest surviving farmhouses within the city limits. The original part of the residence dates from 1854, with several additions built over the following decades. Unfortunately, a fire gutted the interior, which explains its current trendy open-concept interior that’s straight out of 2023. The home, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, sold last year for $213,000 and now has quite a markup with an asking price of $829,900.

Architect Mies van der Rohe’s twin steel-and-glass high rises in Streeterville were commissioned by developer Herbert Greenwald and constructed between 1949-51. Now his best-known project, it’s no surprise the buildings were officially landmarked not even 50 years after completion. This 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at the southwest corner of the building, with lots of natural light and great views of the city. As a cooperative building, the owners pay a monthly assessment that includes real estate taxes, utilities, maintenance expenses, and the mortgage.

Finishing up our tour of landmarked buildings with the Powhatan Apartments, a 22-story Art Deco cooperative highrise in the Hyde Park/Kenwood area. Designed by architects Robert S. DeGoyler and Charles Morgan in 1927, the facade is covered with colorful mosaics, while inside you’ll find a beautiful historic lobby and indoor swimming pool. With only two units per floor, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo comes with its own private elevator, herringbone hardwood floors, and great views of Lake Michigan. The high monthly assessments ($4,727) cover utilities, amenities, parking, and an on-site manager.