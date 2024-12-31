As December draws to a close, so too do the daydreams of relaxing in a cozy log cabin nestled in the snow, complete with a roaring fire. After the New Year, it’s back to reality for many. Although log residential buildings are often associated with the second home market, the Chicago area and neighboring Wisconsin offer numerous opportunities for year-round log cabin living. Typically, this style of home requires less maintenance than other types of houses and has proven to be energy efficient. However, if they are constructed from real wood, there may be concerns related to insects — particularly carpenter ants and termites. Also, moisture and sun exposure can cause damage, and the settling and shrinking of logs may lead to structural issues. But overall, purchasing a log house can be a sound long-term investment, particularly if it comes with ample land and a picturesque setting. In terms of local connections, the popular Lincoln Log toy was invented right here in Chicago by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s son, John, in 1916. Notably, Abraham Lincoln was one of seven U.S. Presidents to have been born in a log cabin. Although the following five properties currently on the market cannot be compared to those humble birthplaces, or Lincoln Logs for that matter.

Images courtesy of Redfin and DS Aerial Images

Let’s begin with the most traditional log design of all the homes featured in this real estate round-up. When people dream of living in a “country” log cabin, this is likely what they have in mind. Located on the way down to Starved Rock State Park between I-80 and the Illinois River, this 2,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is set on 10 acres. It’s a perfect place for anyone looking to enjoy outdoor living as you can see by the photos. Inside, there is a large main room, featuring log beams and walls, along with a stone fireplace. Aside from the numerous stone patios and covered front porch, there is a balcony off the primary bedroom, providing a perfect spot to take in the surroundings.

Images courtesy of Redfin

Described as a Montana-style log home in its real estate listing, this nearly 4,500-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, all situated on almost a full acre of wooded land. The home, constructed of handcrafted, oversized logs, has been successfully operated as a VRBO/Airbnb rental for two years, making it a good investment opportunity for potential buyers. But what makes this McHenry County property truly stunning is the outdoor space, connected by a stone pathway that features brick patios, an outdoor fireplace, and a koi pond with a waterfall. The day after Christmas, its asking price was reduced by $50,000.

Images courtesy of Redfin

Our most expensive listing, priced at over $1 million, is a craftsman-style log cabin originally constructed around 1915, according to a Highland Park architecture survey. This five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is located on more than a half acre of wooded land in the Braeside section of town, while conveniently close to two train stations, the North Shore Trail, and Rosewood Beach. There are charming elements inside the various rooms including wood-beamed vaulted ceilings and stone fireplaces. The property also features a three-car heated garage, a potting shed, a bridge, a tree house, and a screened “music” room for enjoying the nearby Ravinia Music Festival.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

On the shores of Potter Lake in East Troy is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home that comes with 94 feet of lake frontage, providing its owners direct access to the water. Who wouldn’t want that, especially at an affordable price? (Hey, have you seen the homes currently for sale around nearby Lake Geneva?) Though on the smaller side as it measures only 1,259 square feet, the home exudes coziness with its pine wood paneling and stone fireplace. An upstairs “bunk room” is an ideal place for family and guests. Located approximately 90 miles from downtown Chicago, this property would make an excellent retreat, second home, or potential rental for its next owner.

Images courtesy of Redfin and B3 Productions

Not sure if Hansel and Gretel would live in an A-frame in Palos Park, but this video comes close to capturing what it might be like. Constructed 50 years ago, when this residential style was popular, the home features a 30-foot-high fireplace at its center and encompasses just over 2,000 square feet. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence offers plenty of character and uniqueness. Situated on a half-acre lot on a dead-end street, the property includes a walk-through garden, a wooden playhouse, a large koi pond, a 2.5 car garage, and a heated gazebo. Listed for sale since August, the asking price has changed several times, most recently with a reduction of $50,000 last month.