All five listings this week are located near or just above the first level (no garden units). Living on a lower level in a condo building has certain drawbacks — increased noise and limited views — there are also advantages. Lower units tend to be less expensive and offer greater practicality and accessibility, especially in an older building without an elevator. Not having to deal with multiple flights is great for daily convenience! Let’s check out some properties currently on the market located in the South Loop, Gold Coast, North Center, Avondale, and Evanston.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

Originally built in 1908 by architect Charles Sumner Frost as a luxury annex to St. Luke’s Hospital, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Chicago’s South Loop with $633 monthly HOAs was once used as the hospital’s original boardroom. Situated near the rear of the Gothic Revival U-shaped structure, the unit is set up like a loft, featuring exposed brick walls and ductwork, large arched windows, and a primary bedroom and bathroom that overlook the main level. It also includes an enclosed outdoor patio and one exterior parking space.

In North Center, only steps from the Addison Brown Line stop, is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that spans just over 1,000 square feet. The unit, with $354 monthly HOAs, has a split-bedroom floor plan and an expansive galley kitchen. It also makes the most of its space. The removal of the closet door near the entry creates a mudroom-like area, while the closet in the second bedroom has been turned into an office. This particular unit sold nearly six years ago for a little over $316,000, making its current asking price a 26% increase.

Although the one drawback of this property is its location — directly on busy Belmont Avenue — it also happens to be in Avondale, which is considered one of the coolest neighborhoods in the country. The 3,000-square-foot interior of this four-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex-down has floor-to-ceiling windows and is slightly elevated to provide privacy from the busy street. I don’t always write about new construction (this building dates from 2024), but I’ll admit that even though it features an open-concept design, there is enough space for a dining area in addition to the quartz kitchen island. I really like the rear walk-out patio with the high brick walls and gas fireplace!

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located on the third floor of a 13-story boutique elevator building in Chicago’s Gold Coast, designed by architects McNally & Quinn in 1927. The 1,600-square-foot residence offers pleasant views of the treetops from its windows and plenty of charming vintage details such as a formal entry with a barreled ceiling, parquet flooring, and arched doorways. While the dining room is absolutely stunning, the galley-style kitchen may require some updating. The HOAs are high at $2,204 per month, but they cover almost everything, including an amazing landscaped rooftop terrace.

This Evanston four-flat and its next-door neighbor were designed by local architects Van Gunten & Van Gunten in 1927 for Alvin E. Nelson to resemble large Tudor Revival single-family homes. The 1,375-square-foot unit comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms (do I see vintage tile?), and a kitchen that was completely renovated in 2019. There is a $450 monthly assessment. Each owner of the two buildings shares a courtyard outdoor space with a garden, as well as basement storage and laundry area that is equipped with washers and dryers.