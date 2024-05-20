Even with warmer weather on the horizon, perhaps you’re dreaming of taking a holiday in the sun — perhaps to the rolling hills of Tuscany or an island in the Mediterranean Sea. But what if there was a possibility of something closer to home? According to architectural historian Lauren Weiss Bricker, the Mediterranean Revival style was influenced by “the romance of Italian villas, Spanish farmhouses, and Moorish courtyards,” making it popular in outdoorsy places in the U.S. like California, Florida, and the Southwest. But you’d be surprised to find that many examples are right here in the Midwest. The architectural style, which first became a design trend in the 1920s, is known for its stucco exterior, terra cotta or clay tile roofs, and central courtyards.

This 1920s Mediterranean Revival home in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood was designed by Charles Faulkner, the same architect behind a number of Christian Science churches and the historic cooperative apartment building the Coastland. The original owner, Frank A. Mulholland, was a real estate broker and developer responsible for constructing several homes on the South Side. What do I love most about this 4,724-square-foot residence? The winding staircase and elaborate ceilings are amazing, plus two out of the four-and-a-half bathrooms seem to be original with their vintage tiles. The Mediterranean theme even continues with the courtyard-shaped backyard.

Approximately 75 miles from the Chicago-Indiana border, there is a sprawling Mediterranean-style compound located right next to Grand Mere State Park in Michigan. The 4,202-square-foot home, originally built in 1930, features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and more than 200 feet of lake frontage. It also includes a 760-square-foot guest house situated across the brick courtyard from the main residence. No surprise that the two-acre property has a high price tag, considering its lakeside location and relative seclusion.

One of four similarly designed modern designs by Egyptian architect Mostafa Momen, this property is located at the corner of 49th and Woodlawn in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Think of it as a 1970s interpretation of the Mediterranean architectural style. The openness, light, and architecture carries you to another time and place. The 4,445-square-foot residence has several unique touches: a sunken living room, a gallery with four retractable skylights that overlook the two-story family room, original Moroccan tiles in each of the five bathrooms, and a colorful stained glass window in the front staircase.

Just south of St. Charles Road in Elmhurst is a block-long street of homes with a definite Spanish influence. Designed and built by Fred LaFave in the 1920s, one of these historic properties is now for sale. The nearly 6,000-square-foot residence has signature Mediterranean touches inside like arched doorways, wood beams, and vaulted ceilings. There are five bedrooms, four-and-half bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen with some new appliances. The home even comes with a private courtyard that features a high-end Campania fountain, plus a number of outdoor spaces that overlook the large, beautiful backyard.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, there was a resurgence of Mediterranean-inspired homes, usually based on traditional sources like Spain and Tuscany but incorporating a modern twist. Suburban Burr Ridge is the epicenter of large-scale, luxury-style mansions based on historic styles. This 9,000-square-foot residence custom-designed by Parsons Architects and built more than 20 years ago is one such example. The property features six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a two-story library with a spiral staircase, and a lower level that includes a wine cellar, bar, recreation space, and workout areas. There are also $1,500 quarterly HOA fees.