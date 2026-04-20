Midcentury modern is a timeless architectural style with real staying power. With its sleek, functional designs, floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor plans, and use of natural materials, it seems to be more popular than ever. If you appreciate midcentury modern homes like I do, then I think you’ll likely enjoy the following properties for sale. All just happen to be variations of ranch-style residences (excluding the Lake Forest property), located within an hour or two of Chicago. The listings are on the pricey side, with the exception of the home in Rockford — a “steal” at $475,000. But you have to take into account that these properties are ideally located on large pieces of land close to Lake Michigan. And just in time for Earth Day, we also have a passive solar design for sale in Lake Bluff. Many MCM homes incorporate large, south-facing windows with roof overhangs to maximize natural light and heat gain — talk about environmentally friendly!

Photos courtesy of Zillow

Let’s start in the city of Rockford, one of the country’s hottest housing markets. This 5,278-square-foot, five-bedroom home is located on a wooded cul-de-sac near the Anderson Japanese Gardens and Forest Hills Country Club. It was designed by C. Edward Ware, a prominent local architect known for designing over 100 churches, schools, and midcentury modern residences, including his own (located nearby). There is definitely a peaceful feeling to the property, and it has a number of unique features, like a vintage pink bathroom, a bomb shelter (yes, you read that correctly), and an amazing finished English basement with a second kitchen that opens up to the mature backyard.

In Lake Bluff’s North Terrace neighborhood, just west of its commercial district, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, spanning nearly 2,000 square feet, is described in its real estate listing as featuring ”signature midcentury elements.” Originally built in 1954, the interior has been clearly updated with lots of openness when you first step in. The kitchen looks over the dining area and living room. As I mentioned in the intro, the brick and cedar home, which recently got a price cut, was designed to maximize natural light and energy efficiency. The partially finished basement includes an exercise room and recreation area and opens directly to a patio. The price has recently been reduced.

In East Lake Forest, near the private Winter Club, is a stunning 5,438-square-foot, five-bedroom ranch, on the market for the very first time since it was originally built in 1959. This custom-built home, being sold as part of an estate, has massive, sun-soaked, airy rooms, perfect for hosting parties or displaying art pieces. I especially love the sunroom and the catwalk. What stands out the most is the outside of the wooded one-acre property. There is a labyrinth in the southeast corner, a ravine garden path to the north, and a walled stone patio right off the kitchen. I see great potential here for possibly transforming this home and its grounds into an even dreamier MCM home.

Our most expensive out-of-state listing, at nearly $1 million, is located on almost 1.5 acres in St. Joseph, Michigan. This late 1940s design is an updated 3,720-square-foot midcentury modern retreat that features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Beyond the orangish-red front door, an open-concept floor plan flows into an interesting bar area that connects to the chef’s kitchen, which in turn opens to a glass-wrapped cedar dining room with heated floors. Similar to the listing in Rockford, this home also features a finished English basement with extra living space, including a family room, bedroom, full bath, cedar closet, a wine fridge, and a Finnish sauna. There is a fully landscaped backyard that has an outbuilding and enough space for a patio.

Let’s stay in Michigan and visit a town that is a popular getaway destination for Chicagoans. Located on almost two acres in Sawyer, this six-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has been completely remodeled, inside and out. The open-concept interior separates some bedrooms from the rest of the house with a family room in between, providing guests with their own private space. The 3,000-square-foot home, ready for short-term rentals, is close to Warren Dunes State Park, as well as the towns of Bridgman and Union Pier. Yet, there is a feeling of getting away from it all with the large trees that surround the property. I love the steps that lead out to both the flagstone patio with hot tub and the fire pit in the backyard.