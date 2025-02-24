If you share my enduring appreciation for retro homes, then you are probably already familiar with ranches, one of America’s most popular residential styles that were built en-masse during the mid-20th century. According to A Field Guide to American Houses, these houses are typically one story with low-pitched roofs and feature at least one large picture window in the front facade. To find more interesting midcentury modern ranch designs featuring lots of glass, wood, stone, and brick on spacious lots, you must leave Chicago and explore the surrounding suburbs or even cross the state border. Ranch-style homes come with a great deal of character and aesthetic appeal, plus some of their asking prices are not significantly different from “newer” properties currently on the market. Almost all of the following listings have a cool retro vibe, although a few feature updated interiors. Let’s now take a look at some suburban and out-of-state ranches currently for sale.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

The Scarsdale Estates — a mid-1920s development characterized by its winding streets — played a role in transforming Arlington Heights from a farm town into a commuter suburb. Originally built in 1964, this sprawling ranch, located on over half an acre and featuring an attached four-car garage, spans 4,500 square feet. Each of the four bedrooms is en-suite, complete with its own full bathrooms The interior features striking midcentury details, including 18-foot-high vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Last listed on the market in 2008, when it sold for $777,000, the current asking price reflects a nearly 115% increase — likely attributable to its acreage and renovations such as electrical upgrades and a newly remodeled kitchen

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Located on a nearly one-third-acre corner lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, this 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom brick residence retains much of its vintage 1950s character. Like most ranch-style homes, this one features a large wood-paneled basement that includes a family room, a second fireplace, and a bar area. Plus, Elgin has a lot to offer: It’s a historic city with a walkable downtown and plenty of affordable housing stock. This particular property is conveniently close to I-90, Big Timber Station (the final stop on Metra’s Milwaukee West line), and the Tyler Creek Forest Preserve.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and Palo Dobrik Photography

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch went contingent just this past week. Unlike our last property, this home showcases a blend of retro exterior charm and a fully remodeled interior completed last year. If you prefer a completely open layout, then this nearly 2,000-square-foot home is the perfect fit. The renovation includes a custom white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and a brand-new heating and cooling system. As someone who grew up near Norridge and knows it well, what can I possibly add to the conversation? The suburb, almost entirely surrounded by Chicago after it rejected annexation in 1947, resembles the city, despite being filled with McMansions. Yet some older brick ranches, like this one, have survived.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and Positive Image

This solid brick ranch is an excellent option for any potential buyer seeking a home with good bones in a desirable location that is also move-in ready. Situated in the Harding Woods subdivision, this almost 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence appears to have a refreshed interior, including a newly finished basement. The large outdoor space is fully fenced and features a paver patio and a fire pit. The house is within walking distance of Stone Monroe Park, Salt Creek walking/bike path, and the Stone Avenue Metra train station. Since the property was first listed in January, the asking price has dropped, but it still represents a significant increase of 73%, compared to its last sale in 2018.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Traveling across Lake Michigan to share our final listing: a five-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch in Harbor Country. Due to its location in New Buffalo’s Sunset Shores, the property is just steps away from direct beach access but does come with an in-ground swimming pool. (When does summer start again?) The open and airy interior, which spans exactly 3,000 square feet, has typical ranch-style features, such as large windows and a stone fireplace in the main living room. I love the banquette seating adjacent to the galley kitchen, as well as the rounded brick staircase that descends to a lower level. This potential short-term rental has recently undergone a price reduction, which is not surprising given that it has been on the market since September.