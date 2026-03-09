This week I thought we’d go back to the 1950s with some multilevel modernist homes. The standout of the bunch is the property in Hyde Park, which carries the prestige of being designed by two giants of 20th century modernist architecture, I.M. Pei and Harry Weese. Constructed in phases from the late 1950s to 1962, the buff-colored brick and limestone-trimmed townhouses, or “terraces,” were the first to be built in the neighborhood since the early 1900s. Although it was an urban renewal project, the redevelopment became a successful example of architecture that “has integrated into its surrounding neighborhood by responding to its historic context.” As described in the AIA Guide to Chicago, the cohesive modernist complex of townhouses all have “strong horizontals of ground-floor recesses and third-floor clerestories (which) unify the rows, while evenly placed door and window elements maintain the symmetry through the project” that is scattered throughout several blocks of Hyde Park. Besides this remarkable property, we also have houses for sale in Glencoe, Northfield, and two just over the border in the Indiana Dunes.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

Last on the market more than 20 years ago, this 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhouse was one of over 150 in a complex designed by modern architects I.M. Pei and Harry Weese. The open floor plan is defined by a wood screen staircase and two-sided fireplace. Off the eat-in kitchen is an office that could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom, while downstairs there is a finished basement with a family room and laundry room. Not only does it have a walled front garden, but the property also includes a private backyard featuring a rarity for these townhomes: a two-car garage located at the rear.

Walter Sobel, an architect who designed hundreds of courthouses across the country and once lived in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, created this 3,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence located just off Sheridan Road and steps away from Lake Michigan. The interior is bright and airy, and includes a large chef’s kitchen, a family room with a midcentury bar, and a primary ensuite bedroom with a walk-in dressing room. The 1950s split-level is being sold as-is.

This nearly 3,200-square-foot residence may appear to be a ranch from the street, but looks can be deceiving. A tri-level is a specific type of split-level home featuring three staggered levels connected by short flights of stairs. Typically, it includes a ground floor with a kitchen and living area, bedrooms on an upper floor, and a den downstairs. Originally built in 1955, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has a bright interior and includes a walkout basement that is wheelchair accessible, complete with a second kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Let’s cross the border and check out this 2,540-square-foot, two-bedroom midcentury modern home located on nearly 1.5 acres and surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park. Just look at those views! The wooded retreat dates back to 1950, but its exterior features a newer roof, Brazilian redwood, and stone. It takes multiple levels to the extreme with five tiered decks, including trees poking through one. Did I mention the property also comes with a guest house? Homeowners can walk to the beach, enjoy the nearby tennis courts and riverwalk, or hop on the South Shore train for a ride into Chicago.

Just a few minutes from our previous property in the same part of Ogden Dunes is this 2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom home, described in its listing as a “modern dune home with California architectural vibes.” Originally constructed in 1952, with an addition built eight years later, the design harmonizes well with its natural setting. In addition to its patios and wraparound deck, the property embraces nature with native plants & mature trees, a large fenced vegetable garden, an underground sprinkling system, and several pathways. Although the residence is contingent at the time of this writing, multiple offers are still being accepted.