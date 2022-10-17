Everyone knows the joke of people who say they’re from Chicago but the truth is they actually live in Naperville. Well, I hate to break it to them but Naperville isn’t part of the city. This fast-growing suburb with numerous technology-based industries, a lively downtown shopping district, and a pedestrian-friendly riverwalk is located 30 miles west of Chicago. Nearly 150,000 people call it home, which means there is a decent-sized inventory of real estate. While the place has a reputation for new construction — trendy white farmhouses and other McMansion building types — you’d be surprised to learn Naperville is full of small town charm and historic homes. After all, Joseph Naper founded the area in 1831 and North-Western (now North Central) College relocated here in 1870. So let’s take a look at some of the older properties (plus one newer) currently for sale.

One of the 322 properties located in Naperville’s historic district, this property is walking distance to the vibrant downtown area. This small but charming Mediterranean Revival bungalow has many vintage details inside and out. Originally built in 1930, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow has a stucco exterior and clay tiled roof. Once you’ve stepped through the front door, you’ll be amazed by all the authentic details, such as the original plaster walls and wood trim, ten-foot-high vaulted ceilings, and a brick fireplace surrounded by built-in storage.

This historic house in downtown Naperville is back on the market with a $20,000 price cut after a pending sale fell through last month. There are a lot of things to love about this 1905 Dutch Colonial Revival design: gambrel roof, covered front porch, and three-sided window bay. Plus the home got a refresh from architect Tom Ryan and Siena Custom Builders. Classic details survive throughout the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, including oversized pocket doors, quarter-sawn oak moldings, leaded glass windows, and beautiful built-ins. The renovation includes a dreamy custom-designed chef’s kitchen with walk-in pantry, as well as a newly added primary attached full bath upstairs.

First listed last month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence just got a $26,000 price reduction. Although now 35 years old, the structure was put up by Airhart Construction, a locally-based custom home builder in the area since 1964 known for their energy efficiency and overall quality homes. Besides its dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and vaulted ceilings, the house also comes with a SMART kitchen, a large loft space that can be converted into a third bedroom, a striking sun room, and a sizable backyard with outdoor deck and mature trees.

Located in the southern part of town near Plainfield’s Naperbrook Golf Course is this restored 1891 farmhouse. It was originally built 130 years ago for the Meisinger family, descendants of brothers John and Joseph who first settled in Naperville in 1850. Once you step inside the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian, you’ll find hand-carved arches, birds-eye maple flooring, and other classic details. But there have been plenty of renovation upgrades, including the replacement of plumbing, heating, and electricity, plus a new roof, siding, air conditioning, and gutters.

While this nearly $2 million four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family residence might look old, it was actually built less than a decade ago in 2014. If you have an eye for interior decor, specifically wallpapered ceilings and unique light fixtures, then this might be your dream home. Of course, cosmetics can be changed if you don’t like what you see, but you will fall in love with the home’s SMART technology and its open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. And speaking of parties, we haven’t even talked about the backyard yet: Between the cabana with fireplace and the saltwater pool with outdoor shower, this place is the ultimate party house.