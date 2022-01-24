If you look around the city of Chicago nowadays, you’ll notice a growing number of construction projects underway with demolition sites and building cranes dotting the skyline. Over the years, mixed-use development has been transforming many neighborhoods from Uptown and Fulton Market to Bronzeville and Hyde Park. Even older structures are being reshaped due to the popularity of house flipping and renovation television shows on HGTV. Anyone who has ever spent time scrolling through real estate listings knows all about the latest design trends, which usually involve a lot of white and gray and open-concept floor plans. So with that in mind, here are some older properties with fresh interiors.

In the heart of Lincoln Park is an 1890 brick row house that had a full remodel in 2018. Vintage details survive like the hardwood flooring, crown molding, and non-operational coal warmer, but today the 3,000 square feet of living space is contemporary and open. The living room flows into the chef’s kitchen, which has a large island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances while the dining area comes with an electric fireplace and wet bar. The floating staircase takes you upstairs to two bedrooms with updated bathrooms. The fully finished basement with its own private entrance is a perfect in-law or rental arrangement as it comes with an eat-in kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Even the classic Chicago-style bungalow isn’t immune to the latest trend of HGTV gut renovations. Nearly 100 years of craftsmanship was stripped less than three years ago for a trendy open floor plan with an all gray and white interior. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in Norwood Park has a modern kitchen that comes with white shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. This house is perfect for people who like the look of the old on the outside but want a stylish, contemporary interior. Plus it’s walking distance from every Chicagoan’s favorite drive-in, Superdawg.

Just four years after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, this brick and frame workers cottage was constructed in Old Town Triangle. Now only its exterior walls survive as MGN Development (who bought the multi-unit building in November of 2020 for $737,500) have constructed a brand-new single family home. And when I say new, I mean everything, including all new floor trusses, roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and Marvin insulated windows. That even includes a newly excavated basement for additional living space in this all-white contemporary residence, which totals almost 3,500 square feet.

Situated along Lake Shore Drive, the 36-story Carlyle is considered to be one of the first modern luxury high-rise condominiums when it was originally constructed back in 1967. The architectural firm of Hirschfeld, Pawlan & Reinheimer created well-known structures like the apartment hotel and department store at the six-corner intersection of Milwaukee, Diversey, and Kimball Avenues. Like most elite residences in the Gold Coast, this 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit in the Carlyle underwent a full gut rehab in 2017. Award-winning designer Rebekah Zaveloff of KitchenLab Designs recreated the space, which includes a magnificent new kitchen and a luxury master suite with a spa-like bathroom full of Calacatta marble.

This turn-of-the-century mansion has been lingering on the market for a few months, probably due to the hefty $5.4 million price tag. Behind its 1904 limestone facade is a brand-new modern interior created by PROjECT, one of Chicago’s most prestigious design firms. The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence is packed to the gills with luxury materials throughout the 8,000 square feet of living space. All the brand-new windows make the home feel bright and airy, but the real highlight is the rear modern metal and glass structure designed by Filoramo Talsma Architecture. Its StarTech infinity glass doors open directly to the limestone patio and full sports court, perfect for indoor-outdoor living.