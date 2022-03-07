Over a million people live in the region that follows the Fox River from the historic city of Ottawa in the south all the way north to the Wisconsin state border. Between Aurora and Elgin is the tri-city area that includes St. Charles, Geneva, and Batavia where most of the following homes for sale are located. If you think all the expensive properties are to be found in the city of Chicago and the North Shore, just take a look at some current real estate listings in the scenic Fox River Valley. Whether it’s a historic home in Geneva or a gated McMansion in Wayne, there are a variety of options available for you to choose from — but only if you have very expensive taste.

Located atop a hill overlooking the Fox River, this historic Italianate home in Geneva was originally built in 1851 by Augustus Herrington, the eldest son of the town’s founder. Known as Eastview, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence is a mix of old and new with additional living space found above the three-car garage. This in-law suite would make a perfect office or guest house. The property has been for sale since August, so hopefully the right owners will be found soon who appreciate the history of the home, which was saved from demolition back in the 1990s and restored to its former glory.

This custom-designed home in St. Charles is located not just on a one-acre lot, but comes with over 200 feet of riverfront footage. Imagine taking in the views of the Fox River year-round from either the two-story living room or the various outdoor spaces like the deck or screened porch. There are also gardens and stone pathways that take you to the river where you can jump right in for swimming, fishing, or boating. It appears this contemporary three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1991. The cedar exterior blends well with its wooded property, yet it’s still very close to all the parks, shops, and restaurants of downtown St. Charles.

For the last five years, this former bed and breakfast in West Dundee has been on and off the market. The 28-room mansion was originally built in 1907 for John Fierke, the president of the Illinois Iron and Bolt Company in nearby Carpentersville, which made the decorative fence that still surrounds the property. The 13-bedroom, 10-bathroom home has many original historic features like solid wood doors, pocket doors, and original lighting fixtures. But there are also unique details like a hand-carved oak staircase, an octagonal breakfast nook with stained glass windows, and a built-in grandfather’s clock. The home is just one of many old homes in the town of West Dundee that dates back to 1836 when settlers John and Nancy Oatman set up a tavern and store here.

Back in Geneva to share this nearly 7,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom all-stone residence directly on the Fox River. The home comes with everything you’d expect with such a price tag. While “location, location, location” has become an overused phrase in realtor listings, here it is absolutely true. Not only does the homeowner have endless views of the river, but across the street is the 53-acre Wheeler Park where there are tennis courts, miniature golf, and the Links Disc Golf Course. Plus downtown Geneva and the Fox River Trail are less than a half mile away. But the best part is the home comes with its own boat dock, perfect for anyone who enjoys recreational boating.

Known as “Casa San Fili,” this six-bedroom, 11-bathroom manor built in 1993 is located on over four acres in Wayne, a village committed to its equestrian history and nature preserves. The majority of homes here have one to three-acre zoning. Through the gated entry is a sprawling multi-million dollar property that reminded me of a recent post from Kate Wagner of McMansion Hell. She describes the McMansions of suburban Chicago as “so wildly customized and unique, it is as though…they are in competition” with each other “to the point where their architecture becomes almost un-house like.” You be the judge of that after clicking through the listing’s 110 photos.