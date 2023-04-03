Let’s cross the border into Northern Indiana to have a look at some properties for sale that are located in the dunes. All of these homes have picturesque views of the surrounding landscape, whether it’s the lakefront or peaceful woodlands. Back in the day, the South Shore and South Bend Railroad Companies advertised the towering sand dunes and beaches to draw people from Chicago who’d then travel by train to vacation in the area. When the steel mill industry threatened to mine the dunes, preservation efforts began in the 1920s to help purchase and protect the land that later became the Indiana Dunes National Park. With 15 miles of shoreline and thousands of acres, this nature preserve is still a popular tourist attraction, offering visitors the chance to hike, swim, bird-watch, or just enjoy the scenery. The following real estate market listings prove that it’s also a great place to call home.

We’re starting with the most impressive property: a modern lodge-style residence built on top of a dune over a decade ago. It’s been sitting on the market for almost an entire year at $2.5 million so there could be a price drop soon. The geothermal three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located 23 miles from the Loop in the appropriately named town of Dune Acres, now surrounded by Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. There are spectacular views from the soaring two-story living room and wraparound deck. More sleeping options are available in the log cabin-style porch full of bunk beds, while the coach house offers extra space including a loft for kids.

On the real estate market for the first time since it was originally built in 1960, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury modern home in Dunes Acres comes with nearly 130 feet of beach frontage and amazing views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline — which explains the nearly $3 million dollar price tag. The property is also situated right next to the Indiana Dunes National Park. Not only do the future owners have a lot of privacy, but they can be reassured to know land to the west will never be developed.

Within the National Park is the lakeside town of Ogden Dunes, which was established in the 1920s after 500 acres was bought from multi-millionaire landowner Francis A. Ogden. Situated on two deeply wooded lots atop a dune, this historic Cape Cod-style home with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms looks like the perfect getaway retreat. Some of my favorite parts of the house include the stone fireplace, cozy porch, flagstone patio, and that outdoor water feature.

During the post-WWII housing crisis, colorful Lustron home kits with their 3,300 parts were shipped to anywhere in the country — but mainly to the Chicago region. Pieced together in about two weeks, prefabricated porcelain enameled steel panels covered the residential building inside and out. This particular Lustron in Beverly Shores is probably the only one to come with an attached patio and uninterrupted views of Lake Michigan. Being sold “as-is” for $899,990, the beachfront property comes with a total of six lots that make up 1.5 acres.

Right outside the door of this charming 1950s three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch are natural dune grasses and the Ogden Dunes Beach. Imagine taking in those amazing water views from the comfort of your own home with family and friends. Listed for just over $1 million (with $90 annual HOA fees), the house has new stairs and break-wall to protect the waterfront property from the strength of Lake Michigan. Plus it’s located just steps away from the Portage Riverwalk and Porter Lighthouse.