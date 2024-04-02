Do you like to golf? The following properties for sale are located just steps away from the many country clubs and golf courses scattered throughout the Chicago area. According to the Encyclopedia of Chicago, stockbroker Charles Blair Macdonald is considered to be the father of golf course architecture. He is credited with creating the country’s first 18-hole course for the exclusive Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton in 1893. While there is currently nothing on the market near that piece of history, I believe you’ll enjoy browsing the listings I found that are close to some other older private golf courses. While a club membership might cost you a bundle, don’t forget it’s always free to browse real estate, whether you are an avid golfer or not.

This fabulous home is right out of a fairytale. According to the Highland Park Survey Report, this 3,712-square-foot home with four bedrooms belonged to Ames Wolcott Ross, who developed a cluster of historic revival homes next to the Bob-O-Link Golf Club where his father served as President. Designed by Charles F. Klari Rabig and built in 1934, the residence pays homage to his wife, Fernande Berdouneau, who was originally from Brittany, France (she likely also influenced the street name). Beyond the gravel front court and polygonal tower is a delightful interior that includes a spiral staircase with ironwork. Plus the backyard is a show stopper!

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom house on almost a half acre of land is like stepping into a 1980s film set. On and off the market since last August, the design might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But at over 7,000 square feet, you’re getting a pretty big house that’s very bright and open. The unique property overlooks the Olympia Fields Country Club, a magnificent 72-hole golf course that was originally developed by Charles Beach and James Gardner in 1915. Its name was proposed by the club’s first president, famed University of Chicago football coach Amos Stagg.

While he is best known for Water Tower Place, architect Edward Dart designed over 50 custom homes, including this 5,000-square-foot renovated ranch with six bedrooms and three full bathrooms situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in suburban Glencoe. Originally built for Dr. Herbert Hershey in 1960, Dart’s love of brick is evident in the prominent rounded fireplace. The property is only steps away from the 14th tee at the Skokie Country Club, founded in 1897 and named after the nearby Skokie Lagoons.

Down a long, private drive is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence located next to the 150-acre Briarwood Country Club, which includes an 18-hole golf course, as well as tennis and pickleball programs. Briarwood was originally built by British architect Harry S. Colt in 1921, the same year as this home, which has only had three owners. The lovely outdoor space features a large brick paver patio, an in-ground heated swimming pool, mature trees, and lush perennial gardens, all set on nearly an acre of land.

This 2,485-square-foot home on nearly a half an acre of land in Lake Forest’s Whispering Oaks is located around the block from the Old Elm Golf Club. The historic golf course was designed by British architect Harry S. Colt in 1913 and is one of four male-only golf clubs in the Chicago area. The traditional design with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms is on the market for the first time since it was originally built in the 1960s. While in need of some updating, the property appears to have been well maintained.