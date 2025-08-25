On August 26, the Illinois Holocaust Museum will reopen temporarily in the former Museum of Broadcast Communications building in Chicago’s River North while its original location in Skokie undergoes major renovations through 2026. After a two-year absence, the Museum of Broadcast is returning as a pop-up this fall at Canal and Randolph. We are lucky that the Chicago region is home to numerous museums — cultural, historical, scientific, and architectural — including the Art Institute of Chicago and the Adler Planetarium, as well as smaller, lesser-known places like the Intuit Art Museum, Federal Reserve’s Money Museum, and National Public Housing Museum. Who doesn’t want to live near such an institution? Here are five properties currently on the market that are located near one or more of the city’s many cultural attractions.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Located within walking distance of the Museum Campus — home to the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium — is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit condo. Spanning almost 1,500 square feet, the property features a den, an in-unit laundry, a fireplace, and a balcony. The full-amenity high-rise offers a large fitness center, 24-hour maintenance, on-site management, and a heated parking garage space, while monthly $716 HOAs cover utilities such as heat, water, gas, parking, insurance, and snow removal.

This historic three-story, three-bedroom single-family residence, not far from the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture in Humboldt Park, was beautifully transformed by an architect into the stunning home you see today. With its trendy black-and-white facade, the interior is bright and open-concept. The top floor offers flexibility and can be turned into a fourth bedroom and possible office space. The landscaped backyard includes a flagstone patio, custom pergola, garden, and a new detached two-car garage. The property’s current asking price is quite a jump from when it last sold 13 years ago for $143,000.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located in the historic “Mews” building in Hyde Park, a brick and stone beauty designed by noted Prairie School architect Robert Spencer in 1914. There is vintage woodwork throughout the 1,150-square-foot interior, while just off the living room is a covered balcony. The property is situated in between the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House, and the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. Considering its price and location, I’m not surprised the condo is already contingent.

East Lake View is a vibrant neighborhood filled with shops, dining options, and everything else one might expect in a big city. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a historic greystone is conveniently located near the CTA trains, Belmont Harbor, and two cultural institutions: Wrightwood 659 and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. The condo’s updated 1,200-square-foot interior is bright and open, featuring a brand-new kitchen and charming exposed brick walls, including in the bedrooms and one of the bathrooms.

A couple of blocks away from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Streeterville is a 1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that is described in its real estate listing as a “grand corner unit boasting incredible views” of the city’s skyline. It was remodeled from a three-bedroom unit to create a more functional layout. The colorful spa-like bathroom stands out for its separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. The nearly $1,400 monthly HOAs cover some incredible amenities like an exercise room, a health club, a party room and a restaurant (where you can enjoy views of Lake Michigan), a rooftop pool, and a valet/cleaner.