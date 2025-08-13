The Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project has been underway only since the spring of 2023 (does it feel longer?). After two and a half years of work involving the closure of express lanes and its access control system, installing new LED lights and signage, and shutting down various ramps, the final phase is now in progress and is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. Believe it or not, some buyers are specifically looking for properties near expressways (preferably ones not subject to seemingly endless construction). Quick access is essential for anyone commuting to the suburbs or frequently traveling by road. Plus, homeowners or renters on short-term or limited budgets may overlook the noise, pollution, and possible construction because prices tend to be lower for these properties — but not always. There is a significant difference between being right next to an expressway and living a five-minute drive away. Consider “The Villa,” a Chicago landmark district that predates the Kennedy by decades and is a triangular residential area with Prairie School and Craftsman-style homes built between 1907 and 1925 with lots of greenery and parkways.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Located near Belmont and Kimball in the Avondale neighborhood, this older residential building has been resurfaced with a distinctive steel exterior and colorful accents. The 2,178-square-foot, fully upgraded smart home features three possible bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Some of the improvements include hardwired wifi and fiber internet, smart locks, LED upgrades, and whole-house surge protection. If you like all the artwork on display throughout the open-concept interior, I have good news for you: The current owner is open to selling it along with the furniture.

Directly across from a parkway on a double lot is a beautiful — albeit pricey — 1909 Craftsman bungalow in “The Villa.” Once inside the bright yellow front door and through the enclosed front porch, you will find a beautifully maintained interior filled with woodwork and intact built-ins. There have also been tastefully done updates that complement the overall design of the home. There are five possible bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a finished basement, and a backyard patio. Colorful cement blocks lead to a 2.5-car garage with two sets of sliding doors and a loft space that can be used for storage.

In the Irving Park neighborhood, not far from our previous property, is a four-bedroom single-family residence that has been tastefully updated and decorated. There is a sense of openness that you don’t always get with an older home. French doors from the dining room lead to a lovely sunroom, which opens directly onto a shaded deck and a backyard with brick pavers. Considering the house is located on a busy street, this outdoor space seems like a nice refuge. Last listed on the market eight years ago, the property sold for $412,000, so the current asking price reflects an increase of nearly 76%.

Who doesn’t love the adaptive reuse of historic warehouses or factories? This two-story timber loft has two bedrooms and one full bathroom, with an interior space of 1,400 square feet, filled with pipes and wood beamed ceilings. I particularly like the skylight that overlooks the open staircase, allowing natural light into the second-floor hallway. Though Marshfield Lofts is a highly sought-after property in Bucktown (two other units in the building are contingent), this particular unit, which comes with $548 monthly HOA fees, has been on the market since May.

Let’s stay in Bucktown as we take a look at our final property. If you have ever wanted to live on a tree-lined street that dead-ends at the expressway, here’s your chance! This 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is open and bright, featuring exposed brick walls and in-unit laundry, along with exposed brick walls and in-unit laundry. One parking space is included in the on-site garage, plus the condo comes with low $284 monthly HOAs. Although Holstein Park is nearby, this unit has two outdoor spaces: a porch directly above the brick building’s entryway and a rear deck.