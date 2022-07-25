During the summer months one of my favorite things to do is get outside and enjoy all the great attractions and hotspots across the Chicago region. The area has so much to offer in terms of art, culture, history, and architecture. Whether it’s a concert at the Ravinia Music Festival or taking an out-of-town guest to visit a local museum, there are endless activities available for anyone looking to explore and celebrate our local cultural destinations. But what about living right next to one of these spots? The following properties for sale are all located near (or in some cases literally next door) to must-see tourist attractions like zoos, museums, and public gardens.

With a view of the Field Museum from your balcony, what’s not to like about this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the Museum Park Tower II? You’re literally steps away from the Museum Campus, Soldier Field, and Northerly Island Park. This 172-unit building is full of amenities such as door staff, fitness centers, concierge services, resident lounges, and outdoor pool. That explains the high HOA fees ($894 a month), but the fee also includes all utilities like heat, air, water, and cable. On the market for the last month, its price was recently reduced to $579,000.

Maybe not everyone wants to live right next door to the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio in Oak Park. But if you don’t mind the crowds and can afford the nearly $1 million price tag, this beautiful five-bedroom, three-bathroom Queen Anne can be yours. A recent winner of a preservation award, the house was designed by local architect E.E. Roberts for Andrew J. Redmond in 1897. While Wright gets all the attention, Roberts had the largest architectural office in Oak Park and designed hundreds of buildings here. Not only is the home full of character, but there is a lot of potential for more renovation and updates with the attic space and coach house.

The Chicago Botanic Garden is famously not located in the city of Chicago but on the Glencoe/Highland Park border in the North Shore. Nearby is a stunning midcentury modern design with scalloped windows and a large sunroom that’s like living in a tree house. The single-family residence sits atop a hill with a walkout basement that includes 2,200 square feet of additional space: an en-suite bedroom, half-bath, large office, rec room, second family room with fireplace, and extra kitchen. And because there is a separate entrance, this lower level can easily be turned into an in-law apartment or guest suite. Did I mention the Ravinia Festival is within walking distance?

Many of you out there have probably visited Brookfield Zoo. But anyone willing to explore this suburb should check out the Congress Park section where you’ll find dozens of “boulder homes” designed and built by resident Conrad Schneider. A Sears kit home known as “The Sherbune” was customized around 1915 by Schneider, who incorporated boulder rocks in the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house’s foundation as well as the porch and chimney. The interior has been given an HGTV “gray and white” update by flippers who bought the home last year for $240,000, which probably explains why it’s seen a nearly 80% increase in price — it’s now on the market for $429,000.