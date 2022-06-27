We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.

Originally known as Rosecliffe, this Mediterranean Revival mansion was designed by famed architect Howard Van Doren Shaw for the CEO of the Brunswick Corporation, Benjamin E. Bensinger, in 1908. It was subsequently remodeled in the 1930s by Samuel Marx giving it an Art Deco interior. There were renovation updates between 2014-2022, including a cook’s kitchen created by Stuart Cohen and Julie Hacker. The home features a bluestone patio and in-ground pool, along with a staircase that leads down to a private beach. A certified landmark, it is one of the few remaining lakefront estates in Glencoe associated with a founder of the Lake Shore Country Club.

You don’t have to live on the North Shore to find your own private beach. An hour outside Chicago is Lincoln Lake, supposedly the second clearest lake in the state. It’s a great place for recreational water activities, whether it’s fishing, water skiing, or wakeboarding. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom custom home is located on almost five acres with 450 feet of lake frontage where you’ll find a regulation-size volleyball court, tiki bar, a built-in hot tub, and a waterfall. And if that’s not enough for you, the property also comes with a ten-car garage.

Just over the Wisconsin state border is this amazing four-bedroom, five-bathroom stone and log home built by locally-based Kerkman Brothers Construction Company in 2021. With 120 feet of beach frontage on Lake Shangrila, there’s plenty of outdoor space including a multi-tier brick patio, a hammock under a covered pergola, a ten-seat fire pit, and an indoor/outdoor bar — perfect for entertaining during the summer months. Although I’m not sure anyone would spend almost $5 million for this property. Yet with home prices rising, maybe there is someone out there who’d be more than willing to pay that kind of money.

Let’s go to the other side of Lake Michigan with this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom shoreline dwelling in New Buffalo, Michigan. Built less than a decade ago, the “Love and Peace” house has more than 7,000 square feet of living space. The blue accents and shape of the roofline play on the overall theme of beachy, lakeside vibes in Harbor Country. There are different types of outdoor areas, including balconies, a heated pool, a covered grassy area, and the private beach.

Saved the best for last (in my personal opinion) with this one-of-a-kind Winnetka property that’s been on and off the market over the past year. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence was designed by the influential architectural firm of Moore Lyndon Turnbull Whitaker, best known for developing the planned coastal community of Sea Ranch in California. Every room of the three-story, 7,000-square-foot home located high on a bluff has gorgeous lake views. There are also multiple outdoor spaces like wood decks and stone terraces, plus steps that go down to the lakeside pool and spa, with a 100-foot-wide private beach. It’s like living in your own private oasis.