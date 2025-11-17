Believe it or not, the large houses of the 1990s and early 2000s are beginning to fall out of favor throughout the country. U.S. Census data found that, in 2015, the typical new-construction home maxed out at 2,467 square feet. By 2024, that number had fallen to just under 2,200 square feet. In 2025, the latest statistics show the number might be even lower. Will we return to the 1960s when the median size was approximately 1,500 square feet? Although all the following homes for sale are not newly built, they reflect the current trend toward “going smaller,” with all of them just under today’s median square footage. Americans are increasingly choosing smaller dwellings for a variety of reasons, including rising construction and labor costs, new tariffs on lumber, and high post-pandemic prices making large houses less affordable. Plus, there are the costs associated with upkeep, furnishing, repairs, landscaping, and energy and other utilities. But perhaps my argument is invalid after you take a look at our first listing, which is “small” but pricey and has a lot of windows to clean.

Let’s begin with our most interesting and expensive listing, an architecturally significant midcentury modern ranch that has returned to the market after a contingency fell through over the summer. Originally built in 1952 by architects Brooks Buderus and Gerald Siegwart, this 2,182-square-foot hilltop home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 94 windows overlooking leafy Midway Park. There are many places to enjoy the property’s woodsy surroundings, whether from the two rear decks, the screened porch, or the numerous windows that dominate almost every room, even the long hallway.

Berwyn is an excellent option for buyers looking for a blend of urban and suburban living close to the city. This Craftsman bungalow offers exactly 2,000 square feet of interior living space, which includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a finished basement. The main level features an open-concept design, with all the rooms seamlessly connected. The property has a backyard with a pergola and a gazebo, ideal for hanging out with family and friends, but there is also a side yard that provides extra outdoor space. The home is close to the Metra, shopping, and dining options.

According to its listing description, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom storybook-style residence, originally constructed in 1930, supposedly comes directly from the pages of the Sears Roebuck catalog. From 1908 to 1942, Sears sold more than 70,000 kit homes like this 1,886-square-foot Cape Cod, which is full of vintage details like arched doorways, hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, and double arched built-ins. There is a remodeled kitchen that makes the most of its small space. The property is within walking distance of downtown Hammond, the Metra, and even the Aurelio’s Pizza where Pope Leo XIV once dined with friends.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom white brick home in Park Ridge is full of charm, but it has been on and off the market since July, with a significant drop in asking price. Spanning 1,575 square feet, the first floor features a large combined living and dining room area, a cozy nook adjacent to the kitchen, a primary bedroom, and a potential den, office, or library. While upstairs offers additional cozy spaces, including two more bedrooms and a loft with built-in bench seating. The property is only a block away from the Dee Road Metra station and is conveniently close to the Wildwood Nature Center and the trails in the Algonquin Woods Forest Preserve.

Directly south of I-290 is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Chicago-style bungalow with an 1,800-square-foot interior that has been updated throughout. The home receives plenty of morning sunlight thanks to its large east-facing front windows. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, while the upstairs attic has been transformed into a primary suite featuring a full bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a bonus room. In addition to the partially finished basement, there is a deck outside with a decent-sized backyard, providing a nice refuge from the busy street in the front.