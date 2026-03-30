I recently read Hidden in Plain Sight, a book about double houses in Evanston, and it just so happens that one of the homes featured in the book is currently on the market. As described in the book, these structures were built to be disguised as single-family houses, and “many of Evanston’s double houses blend almost seamlessly into the fabric” of the streetscape. Side-by-side houses come in many forms, either as double houses, row houses, townhomes, or duplexes. The property in Evanston, as well as two others in Chicago, can be defined as double or twin houses that are attached but completely separate residences with their own entrances. The first listing, for example, looks like it could be split right down the middle, with entry porch stairs on either side. We also have historic row houses for sale that are located in the Tri-Taylor and Pullman neighborhoods.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

According to Hidden in Plain Sight, this double house with a gambrel roof is perhaps Evanston’s oldest surviving example of a side-by-side home, dating back to 1882. This 3,097-square-foot, six-bedroom residence was designed by architect Asa Lyon for W.E. Brainerd as an investment property — as were most of these double homes. The second floor features a primary bedroom suite, while the third floor can easily be used as a guest bedroom or office. The unfinished basement includes a laundry area and plenty of storage space. I love the flagstone patio in the backyard! It is less than a five-minute walk to the Dempster Purple Line stop, with downtown Evanston and the lake also nearby.

This well-preserved traditional row house is located on a corner lot in the Tri-Taylor Historic District and was remodeled in 2024. Originally constructed in the late 1870s, the listing includes both a main unit duplex and a downstairs one-bedroom English Garden apartment with a separate entrance. The upstairs end unit showcases architectural details rarely found in most homes today, including a fireplace and pocket doors with original hardware. Off the kitchen is a rear covered porch. Lots of investor potential here with the possible “granny flat” on the lower level.

While the real estate listing describes this property as a Victorian Chicago “Eastlake – Stick Style” row home, the Arlington-Deming District Report lists it as a two-story brick and shingled double house from 1885. In addition to its prime location in Lincoln Park, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is updated inside but has kept some vintage details, such as the stained glass window in the front window. The adjacent, separately deeded two-flat located next door at 2428 N. Geneva Terrace is also for sale and the listing notes it is preferred that both properties be purchased and closed concurrently.

Pullman is now a National Historic Park, similar to an outdoor museum where visitors can experience one of the country’s first planned company towns that dates back to the 1880s. According to this Bluesky post by a resident, the 1,216-square-foot, three-bedroom “skilled craftsman” row house has been in the same family since the 1950s. The property obviously needs some updating, but vintage enthusiasts will probably love the pink-tiled bathroom along with the kitchen, which is located in the all-brick addition. The interior also includes an original foyer hall, as well as the original three-bedroom layout on the second floor.

In the Hyde Park-Kenwood area, this Romanesque Revival Greystone, originally built in the 1890s, features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and numerous beautiful vintage details, such as woodwork and built-ins. On and off the market since the beginning of the year, the property recently received a price reduction of almost $26,000. Spanning about 3,400 square feet, there is potential to convert the finished basement into a separate living space. The building also once operated as an early learning center, so it has options other than residential use with kitchens on the first and second floors.