The ranch home is one of the most recognized American housing styles, especially in the Chicago area. Often situated on spacious, sprawling lots in post-World War II suburban subdivisions, these single-story houses with large front windows and attached garages were in high demand, especially in the 1950s and 60s. A subtype of the ranch is the split-level, which usually has three separate floors that are separated from each other by a partial flight of stairs. Think traditional living on the mid-level, with noisy areas such as a multipurpose recreation room and garage below, and sleeping areas above. While some people may view ranches and split-levels as outdated, perhaps their perceptions will change after seeing what is currently available on the market. All the following single-family residences have been transformed into stylish properties for sale at different price points, from $375,000 up to more than $1 million dollars.

This Willow Springs bi-level, originally built in the 1970s, recently got a makeover by LivCo, a locally-based company specializing in remodeling older homes. The exterior has been updated with trendy gray paint, contemporary wood cladding, and a pop of color on the front door. The home features four bedrooms, three fully remodeled bathrooms, and a kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in banquette, and a large island that overlooks the professionally landscaped backyard.

The black-and-white trend has become so widespread that it is now seen in new construction and in older homes, like this 1950s ranch. Located on a 110-foot corner lot across from the La Grange Country Club, the nearly 2,000-square-foot home is set back from the street and features a circular driveway. It received a trendy renovation both inside and out with almost everything painted in black or white since it last sold over the summer (as well as a significant price jump). If you can look past the CGI furniture, the rehab includes a new kitchen and primary bedroom suite.

In Skokie’s Devonshire neighborhood, there is a compact, move-in-ready, three-bedroom ranch that has recently been reduced in price. Behind the painted brick exterior, you’ll find a rehabbed open-floor plan with numerous updates including new hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a finished basement. It’s close to parks and schools, along with Old Orchard, Evanston Golf Club, and Devonshire Cultural Center.

This split-level was stylishly transformed from top to bottom in 2017. Situated in the Rolling Hills Manor section of St. Charles, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence offers everything homebuyers want with today’s latest trends, including light gray wood laminate floors and an en-suite primary bedroom. This property would be ideal for anyone who enjoys entertaining or hosting parties, as the backyard features an inground pool, concrete patio, pergola with string lights, and fire pit.

Last but not least, here is a million-dollar estate located on four acres in Wayne, a village renowned for its equestrian history, forest preserves, and the Illinois Prairie Path. The nearly 4,000-square-foot sprawling ranch underwent a complete gut remodel last year, including a new roof, siding, plumbing, and electrical system. While the interior features a dream kitchen with a 15-foot island, fully renovated bathrooms, and an expansive mudroom. Surrounded by trees, the property offers total privacy, making it perfect for relaxing in the inground swimming pool.