These five properties for sale all radiate whimsical charm and character, like something out of a fairytale. Storybook architecture, which was popular in the 1920s and ’30s, was meant to evoke nostalgia and distinguish itself from the more conventional houses in their vicinity. Many of them are highly personalized, such as our first listing on Chicago’s South Side. These asymmetrical designs borrowed elements from Tudor Revival and English Cottage Styles. However, they are also known for playful architectural details that reflect exceptional craftsmanship, like steep gables, turreted entryways, leaded glass windows, exposed wood beams, and decorative timber, stone, and ironwork. It is said that these residential designs were mainly inspired by medieval European villages. But we must remember the word “inspire” as they are not entirely historically accurate. You can find numerous examples in Chicago neighborhoods such as Beverly and Sauganash, as well as in historic commuter suburbs in the surrounding area.

On the edge of Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, in the Ridge Historic District, stands a charming three-bedroom residence with beautiful landscaping, designed by local architect Charles Archer in 1928. The brick driveway complements the brick and stone exterior of the home. Inside, you will find plenty of vintage elements, including colorful ceramic tiles in the foyer, a gracefully curved staircase with an iron railing, arched doorways, and a stone fireplace in the sunken living room. The kitchen, right off the family room, might not fit today’s trends but it is workable, while the large unfinished basement also has potential. I really like the casement windows in the upstairs bedrooms, as well as the two original bathrooms.

In the northern section of Oak Park, there is a 2,714-square-foot, six-bedroom home on a corner lot that stands out for its distinctive architecture, from the turreted entrance to an interior filled with millwork, built-ins, and stained glass windows. Since the property last sold over four years ago, renovations have taken place, which include a new roof, new HVAC with solar panels, and a new primary bedroom suite with a see-through fireplace. The user-friendly kitchen is perfectly sized, i and I absolutely adore the charming butler’s pantry. I also have to highlight other great details, such as the vintage pink-tiled bathroom, the finished basement with a wet bar and a dog mural, and the conservatory that is attached to the two-car garage.

This next property is more of a blend of Tudor Revival and Arts & Crafts, but the historic elements of its interior definitely give off Storybook vibes. With its wooden beams, vaulted ceilings, and a balcony that overlooks the living room, the space appears to be warm and cozy. In 1993, the current owners built an addition that features a family room with a fireplace and built-in seating, as well as a breakfast room, which is adjacent to the all-white kitchen. The 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home in northwestern Evanston is within walking distance of Perkins Woods, Metra, and all the shops and eateries along Central Street.

This impressive and pricey home, spanning nearly 4,000 square feet and located on a corner lot in Chicago’s Sauganash features five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It is on the market for the first time in almost 30 years, based on its sales history. According to the Chicago Historic Resources Survey, the residence was designed in 1938 by architect John G. Steinbach, who is best known for his elaborate churches. The interior appears to be bright and airy, but also looks like it requires some updating. I really like the sunroom and the galley kitchen with its rounded breakfast nook at the end. There is a finished basement complete with a family room, entertainment bar, large laundry room, and possible sixth bedroom. What truly sells this property — a rarity in the city — is the professionally landscaped backyard with a patio and mature trees.

Last but not least, we have a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Chicago’s Galewood that is currently contingent as of this writing. The interior is somewhat outdated (although I really like the French doors and sun porch), which is not surprising given that the property last sold in 1998. Today’s asking price reflects a 250% increase from its previous sale at $211,000. Even with its high price tag, the property may have found a buyer within a week of hitting the market. I can understand why: It appears to have good bones, while the property is near Elmwood Park, Oak Park, and the Mars Metra stop.