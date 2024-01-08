The Chicago area is characterized by its extensive and diverse inventory of residential styles. It should come as no surprise that one of the most common housing types in the city and the surrounding suburbs is the bungalow, with more than 100,000 examples of the style to be found. These affordable one-and-a-half story homes, known for having a dominating roof and pronounced front porch, were constructed between 1910 and 1940 to meet the housing needs of the growing middle class. Because they are typically 100 years old, you will find these homes located in established, pedestrian-friendly environments like Chicago’s inner-ring communities or commuter suburbs. All the properties for sale listed below are located in towns known for bungalows, such as Berwyn, and some have recently undergone renovations that incorporate the latest updates and trends. Let’s take a look at what suburban bungalows are currently available on the market.

Berwyn is known for its collection of historic Chicago-style bungalows. But it’s also a hot market for flipped houses. This 3,470-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family residence was completely rebuilt in 2018. The tasteful remodel includes an open concept plan and chef’s kitchen on the first level. The upstairs features a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms. The property has a cozy basement and lovely seating area in the backyard.

The suburb of Elmhurst has been known for its teardowns for two decades. But there are still numerous historic properties that survived, such as this charming four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick bungalow. Situated in the popular Lincoln neighborhood, this 1,600-square-foot home has been updated without undergoing a complete gut job. In addition to being move-in ready, prospective buyers will appreciate features like the inviting breakfast nook and functional mudroom, as well as the built-in shelves and storage areas in the upstairs bedrooms. The best part? The Illinois Prairie Path is only a block away.

With a recent price cut, this 1920s frame bungalow features a built-in Arts & Crafts interior, along with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. In my personal opinion, the photos don’t do justice to the potential of this charming old home. (Maybe consider replacing the oversized furniture.) While the kitchen and bathrooms both need updating, I do love the enclosed front porch, the skylight upstairs, as well as the nooks and crannies throughout. Plus, it’s a desirable location within walking distance of Hinsdale’s downtown and the Metra train station.

Returning to Berwyn to share a four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow that received a major remodel in 2020. The 3,000-square-foot home has dropped $10,000 from its asking price since the property was first listed in November. You can find some of the latest decorating trends here like the pop of color on the front entrance, as well as the gray walls and painted white woodwork inside. It is conveniently located near shopping, parks, schools, and local attractions such as Fitzgerald’s.

The final property is an expanded and updated 1920s craftsman bungalow that was put on the market in early January. The 2,677-square-foot, one-story residence features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a walkout basement. I personally like the historically appropriate exterior colors and the front porch with swing. I’m sure many people will also enjoy the bright and airy open concept plan. The home is close to Deerfield’s downtown and Metra station, South Park Elementary School, and the Edens Expressway.