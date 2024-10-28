Finding an affordable home in Chicago can be difficult. This is true within the city but also in many of the surrounding suburbs. But let’s look to the past: What was the first true example of low-cost vernacular housing? Historically, Chicago-style bungalows were the definition of affordable housing for tens of thousands of families from the early 1900s through the 1930s as the city’s population boomed. Today, this style of home still provides a great option for contemporary buyers. Though modest, bungalows are sturdy and well constructed, featuring efficient floor plans and detailed craftsmanship. They’re also adaptable, making them ideal for renovations and additions. I wanted to see what bungalows are currently available on the suburban real estate market with an asking price of under $500,000 — here’s what I found.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Oak Park can be quite expensive, but sometimes you get lucky and come across something like this property: a charming craftsman bungalow with a historically intact interior that hit the market for the first time in 22 years. Just look at all those original details like the built-ins. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located in South Oak Park, making it closer to everything Berwyn has to offer (Fitzgerald’s is within walking distance). But let’s not forget the fact that Oak Park’s property taxes are high: In 2022, this home paid more $12,000. It’s no surprise that this nearly 2,000-square-foot home is already contingent within a week of being listed.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Speaking of Berwyn, the town is a great alternative to Oak Park’s hefty housing prices. You can always find affordable homes for sale here, including lots and lots of bungalows. The town’s central historic district has entire blocks with more than 1,000 examples. This nearly 1,600-square-foot residence originally built in the 1920s was updated in 2017. It now features a gourmet kitchen with stylish white cabinetry and an island snack bar. It’s also bigger with four bedrooms, plus two more downstairs in the fully finished basement, and three full bathrooms — plus two laundry rooms. The renovated property is close to Cermak Road as well as Metra and I-290.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Just over a block away from the Illinois Prairie Path in Villa Park is this four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow. Though a bit dated inside, the 2,627-square-foot residence seems perfectly liveable for anyone looking for a starter home. In terms of changes, I like that the staircase has been opened up next to the dining room, as well as the enclosed rear porch. The property comes with a nicely finished basement that includes a wet bar and en-suite guest bedroom. The fenced backyard features a lovely patio and is quite deep, providing significant potential for landscaping and gardening.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Let’s return to Berwyn — whose official motto is “City of Homes” — to check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom yellow brick bungalow that boasts nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, including a finished basement. The current owners demonstrate the versatility of the floor plan, with the front room serving as a music room, while the dining room is a bright and inviting sitting area. Like all bungalows, the unfinished attic space has been prepared for heating and cooling so it is ready to be turned into an extra bedroom, office space, or family room. The property comes with a new sewer flood control system, an LG washer and dryer, a stainless steel stove and dishwasher, as well as 32 custom windows.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Nestled in unassuming Prospect Heights is an expansive brick bungalow that still retains 14 original stained glass windows with extra-deep sills. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has over 2,400 square feet of interior living space. Some updates include a new kitchen with quartz countertops and refurbished walk-in pantry. It also comes with new copper plumbing, electrical, water heater, boiler, and sump pump. You can also find plenty of space outdoors with a patio and a six-car driveway, all set on a half-acre lot.