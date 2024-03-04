We enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures throughout February that brought many outdoors. While we may not be known for having spectacular landscapes, we are still lucky enough to have easy access to nature right outside our doors. The metropolitan area has numerous forest preserves thanks to the Illinois State Legislature, which passed three different Forest Preserve Acts between 1904 and 1913 in an attempt to create an “outer belt park” surrounding Chicago. This week we are highlighting suburban properties for sale at different price points located near forest preserves in Cook, Lake, and DuPage Counties.

Directly across from Thatcher Woods is a classic 1920s Tudor Revival brick residence that has been listed for the first time in 25 years. The 3,085-square-foot home has a traditional floor plan with five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The home has a large sunroom overlooking the forest preserve, plus two wood-burning fireplaces and a vintage pink-tiled bathroom. The partially finished basement includes a great family room. And something rare for River Forest’s historic homes: There’s an attached garage.

Who wouldn’t want to live in a historic home with a forest preserve, scenic walking paths, the lakefront, and the Robert McClory Bike Path right outside your door? When Fort Sheridan closed 30 years ago, the original structures were converted for private residential use, which includes this standalone brick house that was a Captain’s Quarters, per military hierarchy. The 7,654-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and a three-car garage is located on a loop that dead ends at Lake Michigan.

Just down the block from the West Branch DuPage River Trail in Warrenville Grove is a 1990s Victorian-style home that has been on the market since November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot, single-family residence located on a half-acre lot comes with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a fully finished basement that includes a wet bar. (Hey, didn’t I just write about that last week?) The property is also close to the Blackwell and St. James Farm forest preserves, which connect to the rest of the 61-mile Illinois Prairie Path network.

This updated and affordable 1950s midcentury design is located a block away from Westchester and Brezina woods where biking and walking trails follow Salt Creek, which ultimately leads to the rebranded Brookfield Zoo. The 2,400-square-foot residence underwent a stylish makeover when it last sold almost three years ago. The renovation now includes an open-concept floor plan with all the bells and whistles, such as a contemporary kitchen and spa-like bathroom on the second level. The home has a newer metal roof, water heater, HVAC, and water service.

This expansive six-bedroom, five-bathroom brick ranch comes with the Skokie River and a forest preserve right next to its backyard. Originally built in the 1950s, the home had a major remodel only four years ago. Located on a one-acre lot, this high-priced property offers an indoor pool and an outdoor pool. All the skylights make the 6,104-square-foot interior feel light and airy. The popular North Branch Trail is right outside its front door, connecting you with Skokie Lagoons and the Chicago Botanic Garden.