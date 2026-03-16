In the 1880s, Bradley Thomas Batsford of London began publishing books featuring old English homes, including photographs, blueprints, and drawings, which eventually made their way to the U.S. It took a while to catch on, but with the 1911 publication of The Domestic Architecture of England During the Tudor Period, a “new” design trend began to take hold across the country. Based on 16th century English architecture, Tudor Revival homes became popular during the 1920s and 1930s. They are typically characterized by their half-timbering, brick and stone exteriors (sometimes with stucco siding), gable roofs, and prominent chimneys. The charming craftsmanship continues inside, with details such as wood beams, unique fireplaces, and arched doorways. It’s always interesting to compare the various Tudors in the Chicago region: Some are quite elegant, while others are more distinctive. Some have been beautifully preserved, while others have undergone modern updates. Let’s take a look at five timeless Tudors, which can be found in certain Chicago neighborhoods like Jackson Park Highlands or in historic commuter suburbs like Elmhurst and the North Shore.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

Architect Jerome Cerny established his firm in Lake Forest in 1929, and “specialized in designing luxury homes for influential families in the area.” For example, take this Tudor Revival home from 1938, located on a half acre in Wilmette’s historic Indian Hill Estates, which spans nearly 3,900 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The property stands out for its stone and half-timbered walls and fully restored Ludowici tile roof. Inside, there are more remarkable details, such as the angled windows with a window seat in the living room, a wood-paneled library, French doors leading to the sunroom, and a loft that overlooks one of the bedrooms. It’s currently contingent.

Originally built in 1929, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom English Tudor, located near the Prairie Path and Elmhurst’s Washington Park, has been completely remodeled since it last sold three and a half years ago. As shown in the photos, the 1,700-square-foot home now features a modern, trendy kitchen with quartz countertops and brass GE Café appliances. The bathrooms have also been redone, with the upstairs now outfitted with premium Kohler and Restoration Hardware fixtures. The basement remains unfinished, allowing you to add your own personal touch.

Chicago’s Jackson Park Highlands, located near the South Shore Cultural Center, was developed as an 80-acre subdivision (with no alleys!) by Frank Bennett and Charles Bour beginning in 1905. All the historic revival-style homes were built using either brick or stone. On the market since November, this 4,000-square-foot stately English Tudor residence, originally constructed in 1935, includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a knotty pine-walled basement — complete with a wet bar, of course. I love the charm that is visible throughout the vast interior, like the vintage mint green kitchen and the original colorful tiles in the bathrooms.

In Chicago’s Schorsch Village, we have another contingent Tudor Revival home that last sold just over five years ago. It’s reasonably priced for such an adorable house, featuring 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and endless potential. While the upstairs full-floor master suite has minimal separation between the spa-like bathroom and the bedroom, it can easily be modified. (If it’s not to your liking, perhaps add a full wall?) Nothing is more quintessentially Chicago than a basement bar, and this one looks like it has some stories to tell. The backyard is an oasis, complete with mature perennials, a pergola, and a firepit.

From the real estate listing photos, it appears our final listing has seen better days. However, if it were staged better, you could see that the residential structure has good bones and plenty of possibilities. According to the Highland Park Braeside Architectural Survey, this nearly 2,600-square-foot, three-bedroom house was originally constructed in 1927 for lithograph artist Willard Frederic Elms by the architectural firm of Zook & McCaughey. Although this is a unique example of a Tudor design and is rated “O” in the Illinois Historic Structures Survey, I’m concerned about the property’s future and if it will be a teardown. It features a number of Zook’s trademarks, such as the spider web window, whimsical exterior, chevron-patterned front door, and flagstone in the backyard. I hope this charmer makes it!